St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Sunday, August 14th

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Preview: Back the Red Birds and Miles Mikolas to take care of business

The St. Louis Cardinals will host the Milwaukee Brewers in a series rubbermatch. This game is very important in the playoff race. The Cardinals currently lead the Brewers by 0.5 games in the National League Central division. This game is very important to the Brewers because they will play the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven of their next 10 matchups.

If you want betting action on this game, you've come to the right place. Below, you will find a brief preview of each team followed by a prediction for the game.

St. Louis Cardinals Preview:

St. Louis Cardinals @Cardinals It wouldn't be a celebration of ‘82 without an epic mustache on the mound! It wouldn't be a celebration of ‘82 without an epic mustache on the mound! https://t.co/qHuAcKmyiN

"It wouldn't be a celebration of '82 without an epic mustache on the mound!"- Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals offense has been great all season long. There's no question they have plenty of talent dispersed throughout their lineup. They rank in the top 10 in the MLB in numerous different categories.

The Cards will look to Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado to lead the way for the offense today. Both sluggers have contributed timely hits to the St. Louis Cardinals' effort this season, and they will look to continue that today.

The Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas to the mound for this game, and he is due for a bounceback performance. Mikolas got hit around by the Rockies in his last start, where nothing seemed to go right. He gave up 10 earned runs, but that was in Colorado, so it's safe to call that an outlier performance. Today, we're banking on a much better performance from the Cardinals' starter.

The key to victory for St. Louis is to get a quality start out of Mikolas and provide him with some early run support.

Milwaukee Brewers Preview:

"Division's up for grabs, let's get it." - Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers have been a very interesting team this year. The offense has been awful at times, and the pitching staff has been heavily reliant on a few guys to produce. Despite these struggles, the Brewers are in the middle of the playoff hunt. They will send Aaron Ashby to the mound, and he has had a season to forget. Ashby has a 2-10 record to go along with a 4.32 ERA.

Ashby has lost four straight starts, so he has not been effective lately. The Brewers offense ranks in the bottom 10 in the MLB, and they have relied on their opportunistic ways. They will ask Christian Yelich and Willy Adames to lead the way tonight. The key to victory is to get a quality start out of Ashby and find ways to produce runs off of Mikolas.

Pick/Prediction: St. Louis Cardinals F5 -0.5 (-105)

The Cardinals have both the offensive and pitching advantage in this game, so we're taking them to lead after five innings of play. The offense does very well against left-handed pitching, so they should be able to get this done. Let's go Cardinals!

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt