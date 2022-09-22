St. Louis Cardinals vs San Diego Padres: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI and Predictions September 21, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season 

The St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres will play the second game of their three-game MLB set today (September 21) at Petco Park.

Barring an epic collapse, the Cardinals have the National League Central locked up and are cemented as the third seed in the playoffs. Being a division winner but having the worst record means they will play the bottom wildcard, which is the Philadelphia Phillies at the moment.

Pitching in this one is Miles Mikolas for the Cardinals and Blake Snell for the Padres.

Mikolas has not been the pitcher he was earlier in the season. He's averaging 3.4 runs a start over his last ten games. St. Louis will need him to buckle up and settle in before the playoffs start.

With few exceptions, Snell has been outstanding this year - a real shutdown starter for San Diego this season. He enters play with a 3.85 ERA, but he has allowed one run or less in ten of his last 14 starts. San Diego will hope he rides this wave into the playoffs.

St. Louis Cardinals vs San Diego Padres Match Details

Fixture: St. Louis Cardinals @ San Diego Padres

Time & Date: Wednesday, September 21; 9:40 pm EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, CA

St. Louis Cardinals vs San Diego Padres Betting Odds

Moneyline Run in the 1st? First 5 Innings Cardinals +105 Yes (-130) -110 Padres -130 No (+105) -110

St. Louis Cardinals vs San Diego Padres Best Picks

With two pitchers of this caliber taking the mound, there is one pick that will be plump for the taking. Snell might shut out the Cardinals, and while Mikolas has had his issues, he should be good for one clean innings.

No Runs in the First Inning (+105)

Blake Snell posted a 2.81 ERA in both July and August.

Blake Snell is a train bettors should ride on till the wheels fall off. He's unhittable and isn't wavered after being lit up by the Dodgers.

The Cardinals may have the fourth most runs in the league, but being at home should have Snell in the zone. So bettors would be wise to take the first five innings.

San Diego First Five Innings (-110)

St. Louis Cardinals vs San Diego Padres Prediction

Both teams are gearing up for the playoffs, and while both essentially have their seed locked in, anything can happen in the last two weeks. This will be a tight game likely decided by one run, so bettors should lean towards the home team when giving an edge.

San Diego (-130)

