St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 5| 2022 MLB Season

The St. Louis Cardinals will play against the Washington Nationals on Monday.

The Cardinals are in first place in the National League Central with 79 wins at a winning percentage of 0.590. They have a great home record of 45-22 and are 8-2 in their last 10 matchups.

The Nationals are in last place in the National League East with 47 wins at a winning percentage of 0.351, which is the lowest in the league. They have a poor away record of 25-40 and are 6-4 in their last 10 matchups.

The Cardinals have played brilliantly this season and a playoff spot almost conforms for them. They have Paul Goldschmidt, who has done great for the team. He is in the top 5 of the season chart with an OPS of 1.034, 107 RBIs. 34 home runs at an average of 0.331. Adam Wainwright is handling the pitching duties with an ERA of 3.21, 132 Ks and a WHIP of 1.32 this season.

The Nationals have done better in the last couple of games. Lane Thomas is contributing to the teams scoring. He has an OPS of 0.717, 15 home runs and 43 RBIs at an average of 0.245 this season. Pitching is a problem for the Nationals. Most pitchers have an ERA over 5. The team lacks consistency in this department and is losing games because of it.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals match details

Fixture: Washington Nationals @ St. Louis Cardinals

Date & Time: Monday, September 5, 4:15 pm EDT

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER WASHINGTON NATIONALS +225 +1.5(+105) o8(-110) ST. LOUIS CARDINALS -250 -1.5(-120) u8(-110)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals best picks

Jack Flaherty will start for the Cardinals. He is returning from injury and hasn't played for almost 60 days. He has an ERA of 5.63 and a WHIP of 2.13 this season. We can expect his delivery on similar lines and a big role for Goldschmidt in this game to score.

Anibel Sanchez will start for the Nationals. He has done well in the last seven days with an ERA of 1.29 and 4 Ks. He brings a 1-0 record into this game and will play a crucial part for the Nationals.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals prediction

It will be a high scoring game. The Cardinals are strong in this and are likely to play aggressively. Though the Nationals have done great in the recent past, they struggle with scoring consistency and it gives the Cardinals an edge.

Prediction :- The Cardinals will win this game.

