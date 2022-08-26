“NL MVP ,and it’s not even close” “He’s so fu****g good” - MLB Twitter in awe of Paul Goldschmidt’s incredible season as he campaigns to become National League’s first Triple Crown Winner since 1937

The Cardinals wrapped up a five-game series with the Cubs at Wrigley Field this afternoon. Paul Goldschmidt had a brilliant day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two home runs and five runs batted in.

MLB @MLB You can't stop Paul Goldschmidt, you can only hope to contain him. You can't stop Paul Goldschmidt, you can only hope to contain him. https://t.co/FAD3rJSVLz

"You can't stop Paul Goldschmidt, you can only hope to contain him." - MLB

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt has had a career season. The 7-time All-Star leads the National League in Batting Average (.339), On-Base Percentage (.420), RBI's (105), Slugging Percentage (.637), and OPS (1.057). He has also belted out 33 home runs; one behind Kyle Schwarber for the National League lead.

The National League has not had a Triple Crown Winner since 1937, and Paul Goldschmidt will certainly have a realistic shot. What is Triple Crown? Triple Crown is the league's leader in three major offensive categories. These include home runs, runs batted in, and batting average.

Goldschmidt is certainly the NL MVP at this point, and realistically, there is no one else close to being in contention.

Orca @orcazs @MLB Just give him MVP already bro @MLB Just give him MVP already bro

John Saunders @DocJS @MLB No one has contained him much this entire year! Leading in 2 of the 3 Triple Crown categories right now. Gotta be the leader in the clubhouse of MVP, doesn't he? @MLB No one has contained him much this entire year! Leading in 2 of the 3 Triple Crown categories right now. Gotta be the leader in the clubhouse of MVP, doesn't he?

It really is incredible how good Goldschmidt is. He is one of the most underrated and consistent players of the past decade.

He truly is running away with the MVP award at this point.

The Cardinals take home another W thanks to Paul Goldschmidt

Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson earned his seventh win of the season and spoke on the incredible performance by Goldschmidt.

Bally Sports Midwest @BallySportsMW

#STLCards Dakota Hudson on Paul Goldschmidt's humility and consistency: "It's what you try to emulate as a ballplayer yourself — hitter or position player — but just as a person, too. It says a lot about him." Dakota Hudson on Paul Goldschmidt's humility and consistency: "It's what you try to emulate as a ballplayer yourself — hitter or position player — but just as a person, too. It says a lot about him."#STLCards https://t.co/ayKxQEvm9E

"Dakota Hudson on Paul Goldschmidt's humility and consistency: 'It's what you try to emulate as a ballplayer yourself - hitter or position player - but just as a person, too. It says a lot about him.'"- Bally Sports Midwest

Goldschmidt is not just an incredible hitter, he is also a four-time Gold Glove winner. Today, he made one of the best defensive plays made all season at first base. He spoke about the play, breaking it down and detailing how it transpired.

Bally Sports Midwest @BallySportsMW



Brought to you by your Mid-America Chevy Dealers.

@TheCatOnBallyTV Goldy on stretching out to make a great play at first base: "I wasn't sure if I might've come off, but I was able to hold it. ... Just kind of a reaction, but I'm glad it worked out."Brought to you by your Mid-America Chevy Dealers. stlchevy.com Goldy on stretching out to make a great play at first base: "I wasn't sure if I might've come off, but I was able to hold it. ... Just kind of a reaction, but I'm glad it worked out."Brought to you by your Mid-America Chevy Dealers. stlchevy.com@TheCatOnBallyTV https://t.co/UfvrQfwXl7

"Goldy on stretching out to make a great play at first base: 'I wasn't sure if I might've come off, but I was able to hold it .... Just kind of a reaction, but I'm glad it worked out.'" - Bally Sports Midwest

Overall, what a year that Goldschmidt has had, and today's performance only builds on this as he all but solidifies himself as MVP. Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals play a critical weekend series at home against the Atlanta Braves. Two of the top teams in the National League squaring off will provide plenty of entertainment.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif