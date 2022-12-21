St. Mary's vs Wyoming Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 21| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The St. Mary's Gaels are off to a 9-4 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, fifth in the West Coast Conference, and are coming off a loss in their previous outing against the Colorado State Rams (62-60).

The Gaels will now take on the Wyoming Cowboys, who are on a 5-6 start to the season, tenth in the Mountain West Conference, and faced a defeat against the Dayton Flyers (66-49) in their last outing. The game is being held at the Footprint Center on Wednesday (December 21), a neutral venue for both teams. The Gaels will be looking to secure their tenth win of the season whereas the Cowboys will look to secure their sixth.

St. Mary's Gaels vs Wyoming Cowboys: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under St Mary's Gaels -400 -8.5 (-110) O 125.5 (-110) Wyoming State Rams +320 +8.5 (-110) U 125.5 (-110)

The Gaels have had a great start to the season with nine wins and only four losses. They suffered losses against teams like the Washington Huskies (68-64), the New Mexico Lobos (69-65), the No.3 Houston Cougars (53-48), and the Colorado State Rams (62-60). They now have a great chance of getting their tenth win of the season.

The team has been scoring below par so far in the league. They are averaging only 68.8 points per game, which ranks 260th in the league, and are conceding only 57.7 points, which ranks an impressive 11th in the league.

The Wyoming Cowboys have only five wins but six losses so far. The wins have come against the Colorado Christian Cougars (102-69), the Nicholls State Colonels (79-68), the Howard Bison (78-71), the Texas A&M Commerce Lions (91-76), and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (92-65). The team is scoring a decent 73.6 points per game while conceding 69.6 points.

St. Mary's Gaels vs Cowboys: Match Details

Fixture: St. Mary's Gaels @ Wyoming Cowboys

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 21, 08:30 p.m ET

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

St. Mary's Gaels vs Wyoming: Prediction

The Gaels are 9-1 against the spread in their last ten games after a straight loss. 11 of their last 13 games have been against the spread after an against-the-spread loss. They are 3-1-1 against the spread in their last five games overall.

There have been no recent meetings between the two teams, but St. Mary's is having a much better season compared to Wyoming. It will be difficult for the Cowboys to run past the Gaels as they have a solid defense.

Final Prediction: Gaels -8.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes