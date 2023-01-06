Stanford vs California Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 6 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Haas Pavilion will host a Pac-12 Conference NCAAB matchup between the Stanford Cardinal and the California Golden Bears on Friday (January 6) night.

The Cardinal are 5-9 (0-4) so far and are on a two-game losing streak after coming off a 71-66 home loss against the Utah Utes on Saturday.

The Golden Bears are 2-13 (1-3) so far this season and are coming off an 80-76 home win over the Colorado Buffaloes.

Stanford Cardinal vs California Golden Bears Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Stanford Cardinal -440 -9 (-110) Over 123 (-110) California Golden Bears +340 +9 (-110) Under 123 (-110)

Stanford Cardinal vs California Golden Bears Match Details

Fixture: Stanford Cardinal vs California Golden Bears

Time and date: Friday, January 6, 2023, 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, CA

Stanford Cardinal vs California Golden Bears Key Stats

The Cardinal are a decent offensive team, averaging 68.1 points per game. They distribute the basketball at a decent rate, as they are averaging 13.3 assists over the course of the season.

Senior forward Spencer Jones has led the team, averaging 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 1.3 blocks, and one steal in 27.2 minutes per game. He is one of the Quakers' most important cogs on both sides of the ball.

Their defense has been doing well so far, allowing 64.9 points per game. The Cardinal have been good on this end, recording four blocks and 6.9 steals per game. They need to continue to improve on that side of the floor to do well and improve here.

The Golden Bears are a putrid offensive team as they score 59.5 points per outing and shoot 41.3% from the field. Junior guard Devin Askew has been doing well, averaging 16.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.2 blocks, and 0.6 steals per game in 31.8 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have done pretty well ,as they have given up 66.4 points per game. They have done decently well as they're tallying 3.6 blocks and 4.5 steals per game up to this point.

Stanford Cardinal vs California Golden Bears Best Picks and Prediction

The Stanford Cardinal are far and away the better program in this game, as the California Golden Bears are not going to be able to score the ball well enough. Stanford has the best player on the floor in Spencer Jones, and they do not have enough skill to get consistent stops against him. The Cardinal are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games following a loss, so go with Stanford to win by double-digits on the road.

Pick: Stanford Cardinal -9 (-110)

