Stanford vs Washington State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 14 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Washington State Cougars will be at home to face the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday in a Pac-12 battle. Washington State is just 8-10, but they have won two in a row, most recently topping Cal at home. Stanford is down to 5-11, and they've lost four straight, previously falling to Washington on the road. Last season, these conference rivals won once each head-to-head, but in recent years Stanford have won most of their meetings.

Stanford Cardinal vs. Washington State Cougars Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Stanford Cardinal +6.5 (-110) Over 132.5 (-110) +230 Washington State Cougars -6.5 (-110) Under 132.5 (-110) -275

Odds Courtesy of PointsBet Sportsbook

Stanford Cardinal vs. Washington State Cougars Match Details

Fixture: Stanford Cardinal @ Washington State Cougars

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum

Stanford Cardinal vs. Washington State Cougars Key Stats

Stanford have done terribly against Pac-12 opponents, as they're 0-6, losing by 10.8 points on average in conference games. Stanford's leading scorer is Spencer Jones, who is up at 12.3 points per game, but it is concerning that he's their only player who averages double-digit points. The Cardinal have been solid rebounding-wise all year, but their big issue has been getting stops. In six Pac-12 games, they've allowed opponents to score 78.3 points per game and shoot 53.7%, which is a trend that can't continue if they want to turn their season around.

Washington State is 3-4 in Pac-12 play, and at home, they're 5-2. On the year, they shoot only 43.7%, but at home, they're way more efficient, shooting at a 47.4% clip. Leading scorer TJ Bamba (15.1 PPG) has been held in check recently, but he should be able to bounce back against a weaker Stanford defense if he's cleared to play, as he's dealing with a hand injury. Big man Mouhamed Gueye averages 14.0 points and 8.4 rebounds, and overall the Cougars have solid scoring options. After upsetting a highly-ranked Arizona team, Washington State handled Cal, and in both games, it was their defense that carried them. Today, they'll try to execute a similar game plan against Stanford.

Stanford Cardinal vs. Washington State Cougars Betting Prediction

Stanford is 1-5 ATS in conference games, and they're just 2-6 ATS as underdogs. Washington State have covered four of their past five, and they should be able to win and cover against an inferior Stanford squad today even if TJ Bamba is forced to sit out.

Prediction: Washington State -6.5 (-110)

Lucas Abrenica's NCAA Basketball ATS & ML picks this year are 44-30-2 (+105.7 units)

