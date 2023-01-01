Steelers vs Ravens Prediction: Who Will Win? Preview, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - SNF Week 17 | AFC North Rivals battle in Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens will be at home to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Ravens are 10-5, previously defeating the Falcons 17-9 at home last week. For Pittsburgh, they're up to 7-8, taking down the Raiders 13-10 last Sunday. The Steelers fell to the Ravens back in December, but since then, they've won two big games. Pittsburgh will seek their revenge tonight on Sunday Night Football in their biggest game of the year.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Pittsburgh Steelers +1.5 (-110) Over 35 (-110) +105 Baltimore Ravens -1.5 (-110) Under 35 (-110) -125

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens Match Details

Fixture: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens

Date & Time: Sunday, January 1, 8:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens Key Stats

Pittsburgh's rookie QB Kenny Pickett got off to a rough start, but in recent weeks he's looked better and gotten more comfortable. Pickett's main targets include fourth-year wideout Diontae Johnson, who has 809 yards on 82 catches but no TDs. Rookie receiver George Pickens has also been solid for the Steelers, while Pat Freiermuth has been one of the better tight ends in the AFC. In the backfield, Najee Harris has been a workhorse, as he's amassed 843 yards on 227 carries, but overall the Steelers have relied on their defense to win a lot of close games this year.

Baltimore is usually led by star QB Lamar Jackson, but he's been out injured for several weeks. Backup Tyler Huntley has been decent in Jackson's absence, but this is a huge downgrade for the Ravens. Jackson has been Baltimore's leading rusher by far, but running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards have stepped up in recent weeks. Tight end Mark Andrews is the Ravens' leading receiver by a wide margin, but the passing game has been pretty non-existent without Jackson.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens Betting Prediction

Baltimore eked out a 16-14 win over Pittsburgh a few weeks ago without Lamar Jackson, but overall the offense has really struggled without the former MVP. All three games have gone under for the Steelers since Jackson went down, and this game should be low scoring since these are two QBs that haven't proven much. This game should be very tight, but look for the Steelers to cover on the road, considering the fact that the Ravens are 1-5 ATS at home this year.

Prediction: Steelers +1.5 (-110) & Under 35 (-110)

