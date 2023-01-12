Stetson vs Bellarmine Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 12 | ASUN | College Basketball

On Thursday night, collegiate basketball action from Freedom Hall features the Stetson Hatters against the Bellarmine Knights in an ASUN conference clash.

The Hatters are currently in first place in the ASUN Conference with a record of 9-6. The Knights' record is 7-10 for the year, and they have yet to find success in their conference.

Stetson vs Bellarmine Betting Odds

Teams Money line Over/Under Stetson Hatters +100 Over 133 (-110) Bellarmine Knights -120 Under 133 (-110)

Stetson vs Bellarmine Match Details

Fixture: Stetson Hatters at Bellarmine Knights

Date and Time: Thursday, January 12 at 6:30 PM ET

Venue: Freedom Hall, Louisville, Kentucky

Stetson vs Bellarmine Key Stats

The Hatters will attempt to extend their winning streak to four games after defeating North Alabama in overtime last time out, 95-85. Jalen Blackmon leads the Hatters in scoring with 11.9 points per game, Luke Brown comes in second with 11.3 points per game, and Josh Smith rounds out a trio of double-digit scorers for the Hatters so far this year with 10.7 points per game and a team-high 6.7 rebounds per game.

In addition, Stephan Swanson has led the Hatters in assists thus far this season with 4.9 APG and a team-high 9 PPG. They have been averaging 76.1 PPG as a unit this year, while shooting 46.5% from the field, 38.5% from three, and 74.5% from the foul line.

The Knights will want to capitalize on their recent 75–62 road victory over Jacksonville State. Garrett Tipton leads the Knights in scoring with 13.3 points per game, and Ben Johnson is the only other player on the team with double-digit points thus far this season at 10.1 points per game.

As of this point in the season, Juston Betz leads the Knights in both rebounding and assists with a team-high 4.7 RPG and 3.5 APG. The Knights are shooting 47% from the field, 39.6% from three, and 74.2% from the foul line to average 67.9 points per game this year.

Stetson vs Bellarmine Betting Prediction

I get the argument for the Knights playing at home, but the Hatters have been on a roll since the new year and have been finding ways to both win and cover games. In their last four away games, the Hatters have hit the over four times.

In their last six games overall, the Knights have hit the over five times. This one should be a high scoring game or better, yet either team should find a way to score some easy buckets. Bet your money on the over in this one.

Pick: Over 133 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes