Stetson vs Lipscomb Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 30 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Stetson Hatters will take on the Lipscomb Bisons at the Allen Arena in the NCAA on Friday (December 30).

The Hatters are off to a 5-6 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. They're third in the ASUN Conference and on a three-game losing streak. They're coming off a 73-58 loss against the UCF Knights (73-58) in their previous outing.

Meanwhile, the Bisons are 8-5 at the start of the season and play in the same conference as the Hatters. They beat the Louisville Cardinals 75-67 in their last outing.

Stetson Hatters vs Lipscomb Bisons: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Stetson Hatters +240 +6.5 (-110) O 142.5 (-110) Lipscomb Bisons -300 -6.5 (-110) U 142.5 (-110)

The Hatters started the season with five wins and six losses. Their wins have come against the Florida State Seminoles (83-74), South Florida Bulls (68-67), Rider Broncs (78-68), Johnson University Florida Suns (125-51) and Webber International University Warriors (83-59). Their away record is 2-5, while their home record is 2-0.

The team is above the average mark in scoring, averaging 74.5 points per game, which ranks 146th in the nation, while conceding 71.3 points per outing, which ranks 242nd.

The Bisons are in a better position compared to the Hatters with eight wins and five losses. The defeats have come against the South Dakota Coyotes (85-77), Notre Dame Fighting Irish (66-65), Alabama A&M Bulldogs (63-59), Tennessee State Tigers (90-85) and Michigan Wolverines (83-75).

The team has been impressive on offense, averaging 77.8 points per game while conceding 69.2 points per outing.

Stetson Hatters vs Lipscomb Bisons: Match Details

Fixture: Stetson Hatters @ Lipscomb Bisons

Date & Time: Friday, December 30; 03:00 pm ET

Venue: Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

Stetson Hatters vs Lipscomb Bisons: Prediction

The Bisons are 7-0 against the spread in their last seven games after winning an against-the-spread game. They're 8-1 against the spread in their last nine games after a straight win.

Lipscomb has a big 7-3 advantage over Stetson in their last ten meetings. The Bisons are better than the Hatters in both offense and defense and also have a better record at the moment. That gives the upper hand to the home team.

Final Prediction: Lipscomb -6.5 (-110)

