Stonehill vs Sacred Heart Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 29 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Stonehill College Skyhawks will take on the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Thursday (December 29) at the William H. Pitt Health and Recreation Center in the NCAA.

The Skyhawks are off to a poor 4-10 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. They're fifth in the Northeast Conference and on a disappointing four- game losing streak. They're coming off a 77-67 loss against the Valparaiso Crusaders (77-67) in their last outing.

Meanwhile, the Pioneers are 6-8 on the season and one position above the Skyhawks in the conference. They beat the Holy Cross Crusaders (66-62) in their previous outing.

Stonehill College Skyhawks vs Scared Heart Pioneers: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Stonehill College Skyhawks +150 +4.5 (-110) O 150.5 (-110) Sacred Heart Pioneers -180 -4.5 (-110) U 150.5 (-110)

The Skyhawks have only four wins but ten big losses this season. The wins have come against the Army Black Knights (82-77), Holy Cross Crusaders (81-79), Eastern Nazarene Lions (92-45) and Binghamton Bearcats (69-66). They now have an away game to take care of. Their away record stands is a poor 2-7.

The team has been below par on offense, averaging only 69.9 points per game, which ranks 230th in the country, while conceding 76.6 points per outing, which ranks 334th in the country.

The Pioneers have been a little better compared to the Skyhawks with six wins and eight losses. Their most impressive wins have been against the Hartford Hawks (77-70), Columbia Lions (88-85) and New Hampshire Wildcats (66-61).

They have a 3-2 home record and averaging 70.4 points while conceding 73.6 points per game.

Stonehill College Skyhawks vs Sacred Heart Pioneers: Match Details

Fixture: Stonehill College Skyhawks @ Sacred Heart Pioneers

Date & Time: Thursday, December 29; 02:00 pm ET

Venue: William H. Pitt Health and Recreation Center, Fairfield, Connecticut

Stonehill College Skyhawks vs Sacred Heart Pioneers: Prediction

The Pioneers' last four games have been below the total line after an against-the-spread loss. Six of their last seven games have been below the total mark.

While there have been no recent meetings between the two teams, the matchup could be tight. Both teams are close to each other in the conference and have similar stats, so expect a close contest.

Final Prediction: Total Under 150.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes