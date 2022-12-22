Stony Brook vs West Virginia Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 22 | CAA battles Big-12 | College Basketball 

The West Virginia Mountaineers will take on the Stony Brook Seawolves in a non-conference matchup on Thursday night. The Seawolves are 4-8 for the season and are expected to finish in the middle of the CAA standings.

The Mountaineers are 9-2 for the season and will be expected to finish strong in the Big-12 Conference. They defeated the Buffalo Bulls in their last game but failed to cover the spread as 19.5-point favorites.

The Seawolves defeated the Army Black Knights in their most recent game and covered the spread as two-point underdogs.

Stony Brook vs West Virginia Betting Odds

Teams Spread Over/Under Stony Brook Seawolves +27.5 (-115) Over 137.5 (-110) West Virginia Mountaineers -27.5 (-105) Under 137.5 (-110)

Stony Brook vs West Virginia Match Details

Fixture: Stony Brook Seawolves at West Virginia Mountaineers

Date and Time: Thursday, December 22 at 6:00 PM ET

Venue: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

Stony Brook vs West Virginia Key Stats

The Seawolves are 2-3 in their last five games but have covered the spread in four of those contests. In their most recent victory against the Black Knights, Frankie Policelli scored 22 points and grabbed a whopping 19 rebounds, while Keenan Fitzmorris scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds, as the rest of the unit also stepped up on the defensive end.

The Seawolves are averaging 63.6 points on 41.4% shooting while giving up 69.4 points on 42% shooting. They are shooting 32.3% from the three-point line and 70% from the free-throw line. They are failing to restrict their opponents from scoring freely, as they are allowing them to shoot 34.9% from the three-point line and 71.5% from the charity stripe.

The Mountaineers are 4-1 in their last five games and have covered the spread in three of those contests. In their most recent win against the Bulls, Erik Stevenson scored 22 points, grabbed four rebounds, and dished out four assists; Jimmy Bell Jr. contributed 18 points and 10 rebounds; and Tre Mitchell scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds.

The Mountaineers are averaging 81.9 points per game on 49.8% shooting while giving up 66.5 points on 42.6% shooting. They are shooting 37.8% from the three-point line and 72.9% from the free-throw line. They have not been able to restrain their opponents well, as they are allowing them to shoot 32.5% from beyond the arc, but they are maintaining a healthy rebounding differential of +3.9 rebounds.

Stony Brook vs West Virginia Betting Prediction

This game will be a complete blowout as the Mountaineers' defense and offense will make a mockery of the Seawolves.

The Mountaineers will score freely and limit the scoring on the Seawolves' part, thereby getting the win and covering the spread at home with ease.

Pick: West Virginia Mountaineers -27.5 (-105)

Poll : 0 votes