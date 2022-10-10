SuperBook Promo Code: Get up to a $1,000 bonus when you sign up to Superbook for Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens 

The SuperBook Promo Code is offering new users a chance to get up to $1000 bonus.

This is a great opportunity for NFL lovers to support their favorite teams and fill some pockets. Sunday night's fixture between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens is the perfect game to start off with.

This will help you sign up to avail the offer (no promo code needed).

Cincinnati (2-2) and Baltimore (2-2) are both offensively capable teams who play in the American Football Conference (East).

This is a great game to start your winnings with. Cincinnati and Baltimore are currently second and third in the conference respectively. There is a big chance the game could be a high-scoring one. Both teams will have a go at each other to earn their third win of the season, presenting a perfect opportunity for all potential bettors.

How SuperBook Promo Code and Bonus Works

This specific SuperBook Promo Code allows new users to get a full bonus on the first deposit made.

The maximum amount a player can get in bonus is up to $1000. Bonus amount equals the amount deposited by the user for the first time. For example, if users deposit $100, they get $100 as a bonus, if $200, then the same amount bonus and so on till $1000.

It's important to note that if the deposit amount exceeds the bonus limit, the users will still get $1000 as bound (maximum limit). SuperBook accounts are available in Colorado, New Jersey, Arizona and Tennessee. So check which state you are in before .

SuperBook Promo Code: Sign Up

Just follow these quick and easy steps:

Go to this Enter all personal details asked (Address, Id, Number) Make a deposit Make a bet and avail the bonus

Here are a few important things to keep in mind before you start betting. Everyone needs to be in a state where betting is legal. All personal information submitted must be correct. Only one gaming account is allowed per user. Trying fraudulent actions might result in your account getting banned permanently.

All the participation in games in different sports is personal and not professional. SuperBook has every right to reject/cancel bets placed by users.

They also have the right to suspend/terminate the account. Make sure to read all the rules and regulations and adhere to it. There is an app and the website version is available as well.

