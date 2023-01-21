Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 21 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The Syracuse Orange desperately need a victory to keep their flickering March Madness hopes alive as they travel to Atlanta, Georgia, to take on the struggling Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Syracuse shows a history of beating lesser teams in the ACC and then losing to ranked opponents this season. The Orange need some resume-building victories to continue playing in March.

Georgia Tech limps into this contest, losing six of their last seven and only one ACC victory on the season. The Yellow Jackets don't appear to be post-season bound at this point. Who will be victorious on Saturday--a Syracuse Orange team on the brink of a floundering Georgia Tech squad?

Syracuse Orange vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Syracuse -2.5 (-110) O 142.5 (-110) -140 Georgia Tech +2.5 (-110) U 142.5 (-110) +120

Georgia Tech Guard Miles Kelly is the bucket-getter for the team. Kelly leads the team in scoring, shooting 40% from the floor, 38% from behind the arc, and 87% from the free-throw line.

Georgia Tech Guard Deivon Smith chips in every imaginable way. Smith averages eight points per game while leading the team in rebounds and assists. This type of contribution from the guard position is impressive.

Forward Javon Franklin is a menace in the middle for Georgia Tech. Franklin averages seven points and six rebounds while leading the team in blocked shots. Franklin shoots it well at 56% from the floor.

Syracuse Guard Joseph Girard III injects life into the offense. Girard leads the team in scoring, shooting 40% from the floor, 37% from deep, and 84% from the free-throw line.

Syracuse Guard Judah Mintz makes the Syracuse offense go. Mintz averages 15 points per game while leading the team in assists and steals. Mintz is one of the better on-ball defenders in The Big East.

Syracuse Center Jesse Edwards is a mismatch on the interior. Edwards averages a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds per game. Edwards leads Syracuse in blocked shots on the defensive end.

Syracuse Orange vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Match Details

Fixture: Syracuse Orange vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 12:00 pm ET

Venue: McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, Georgia

Syracuse Orange vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Prediction

I know the homecourt advantage factors in, but I don't see Georgia Tech putting up much of a fight here. The Yellow Jackets don't have much firepower, and the legendary Syracuse zone defense will get the better of them. Take Syracuse and give the points.

Final Prediction: Syracuse -2.5 -110, Under 142.5

