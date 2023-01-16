Syracuse vs. Miami Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 16 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Syracuse Orange are in South Florida as they prepare to play the Miami Hurricanes tonight. Both teams are 5-2 in ACC play, trailing only Clemson in the conference.

The Orange have won four of five, with their only loss coming against Virginia. They are 12-6 this season and 2-2 on the road. The Orange were swept by Miami last season and will surely want revenge.

Miami is ranked #17 with 14-3 this season, but two of those losses were in their last three games. Their most recent game was a road loss in overtime. At home, the Hurricanes are a perfect 10-0 this season, including two wins over teams currently ranked in the top 25.

Both teams would love nothing more than to maintain their stellar conference play and keep pace with Clemson. Let's see who will walk away victorious tonight when these schools clash for the first time this season.

Syracuse vs. Miami Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Syracuse +7.5 (-115) Over 150.5 (-110) +245 Miami -7.5 (-105) Under 150.5 (-110) -310

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Syracuse vs. Miami Match Details

Fixture: Syracuse Orange @ Miami Hurricanes

Date and Time: Monday, January 16, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Watsco Center

Syracuse vs. Miami Key Stats

Miami is one of the top offensive teams in the nation, and the Orange aren't very far behind.

The Hurricanes are putting up 78.2 points per game, 47th in the nation. They shoot 48.5% as a team, which ranks 20th. However, their three-point shooting isn't the greatest at 33.9% as a team.

The Orange are scoring 75.2 points per game, 117th nationally. They shoot 46.5% from the floor, 82nd in the nation, and 36.7% from three, the 64th-best mark in the nation.

Defensively, these teams are pretty similar in points allowed. Miami gives up 69.4 points per game, while the Orange give up 69.7.

However, Miami's opponents shoot 43.3% from the floor, whereas the Orange limit their foes to 40.7% shooting.

Syracuse vs. Miami Betting Prediction

While Miami has scuffled a bit lately, their struggles are coming on the road. At home, they're still taking care of business. Outside of their win over current #10 Virginia, all of Miami's home games have been won by at least seven points. Miami should be able to cover a 7.5-point spread again tonight.

Prediction: Miami -7.5 (-105)

