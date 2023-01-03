Syracuse vs. Louisville Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 3 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Syracuse Orange will seek to maintain their December form when they battle the Louisville Cardinals in Kentucky tonight. It will be the fourth ACC game for both schools.

Syracuse have won six of their seven December contests, with the only loss coming by two points to a solid Pitt squad. This will only be their third road game of the season. They went 1-1 in the first two, their loss coming against a then-ranked Illinois.

Louisville will hope that 2023 will be completely different from the 2022 portion this season. They are 2-12 because of their performance thus far, and it hasn't been pretty at all. However, both of their wins have come at home, so this is an opportunity to make it a third.

It's still early enough for both schools to be in play for the ACC crown. Let's see if either can begin their run tonight.

Syracuse vs. Louisville Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Syracuse -9.0 (-110) Over 137.5 (-110) -450 Louisville +9.0 (-110) Under 137.5 (-110) +350

Syracuse vs. Louisville Match Details

Fixture: Syracuse Orange @ Louisville Cardinals

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 7:00 pm EST

Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Syracuse vs. Louisville Key Stats

Lousiville's offense is a nightmare. They turn the ball over 16.6 times per game, tied for the 10-most in the nation. They only score 61.5 points per game, 350th in the country, on 40.5% shooting, 335th nationwide. Unsurprisingly, those are all the worst marks in the ACC too.

Defensively, they are only slightly better compared to the rest of the NCAA. They allow 74.4 points per game (312th), and opponents shoot 47.3% from the floor (345th).

For comparison, Syracuse is averaging 75.6 points per game (119th) on 46.4% shooting (97th). Defensively, the Orange are holding their opponents to 69.1 points per game on 39.8% shooting.

Syracuse averages 5.4 more rebounds per game, 3.0 more blocks per game, and 2.6 more steals per game than Louisville does.

Syracuse vs. Louisville Betting Prediction

It's not just that Lousiville are losing often, they're rarely competitive. Their first three losses were all by one point, but since then, eight of their losses have been by double-digit deficits.

Syracuse has just played a fantastic month of basketball and is the better team tonight in nearly every metric available. This game probably won't be close.

Prediction: Syracuse -9.0 (-110)

