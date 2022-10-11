Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers NHL Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: October 11| NHL 2022 Season

The 2022 NHL season starts with the Tampa Bay Lightning meeting the New York Rangers on Tuesday, October 11th. The Rangers are hosting the opening game at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Both teams are a part of the Eastern Conference (Atlantic & Metropolitan Division). Tampa Bay leads the head-to-head record between the two (4-1).

The Lightning had a terrific season last year as they were the runners-up in the league, losing to the Colorado Avalanche. In the 2021-22 regular season, they finished third at an overall record of 51-23. Their first round of the playoffs was a close Game 7 series win over the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-3). The second round was a 4-0 series win over the Florida Panthers.

They met the New York Rangers in the Conference Finals, beating them 4-2. However, they lost in the final to the eventual winners, the Colorado Avalanche (2-4).

The Rangers had a very good season as well. They finished second in the regular season with an overall (52-24). After an amazing 82 game season, they faced a tough Round 1 in the playoffs. The Pittsburgh Penguins gave them a tough time, but New York won the series 4-3. They faced the Carolina Hurricanes in Round 2 and again won the series 4-3. In the end, it was the Lightning who defeated the Rangers 4-2 in the Conference Finals.

Tampa Bay Lightining vs. New York Rangers: Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Lightning @ New York Rangers

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 11, 07:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Tampa Bay Lightning +100 +1.5 (-255) O 5.5 (-105) New York Rangers -120 -1.5 (+215) U 5.5 (-115)

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Pick

The Lightning are currently having a few injury problems. Their key defender, Zach Bogosian, is out with an injury. 25-year-old forward Anthony Cirelli is out as well due to an injury. This definitely makes the away team a little weaker compared to the Rangers.

Pick: New York Rangers Total Team Goals 1st Period Over 0.5 (-145)

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Prediction

Odds and the current strength of the squad favor the Rangers to win the game. However, expect the Lightning to not go down too easily. They are the runners-up and will put up a strong fight.

Prediction: Rangers Team Total Under 5.5 Points (-115)

Poll : 0 votes