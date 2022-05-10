Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction May 9, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Colorado Avalanche will look to complete the sweep of the Predators tonight in Nashville. The Predators have been hapless in dealing with Colorado's offense, as they've been outscored 16-6 this series.

Darcy Kuwill absence may give the Predators a chance to steal a game, however, Colorado's backup, Pavel Francouz is a stud in his own right. He went 15-5 in the regular season, and he only gave up one goal in the two periods he played in Game 3.

Spittin' Chiclets @spittinchiclets Not what you want to see, hopefully Kuemper gets back in the game Not what you want to see, hopefully Kuemper gets back in the game https://t.co/ixYqQdAT4j

Nashville's netkeeper is of far greater concern than Colorado, as the Avalanche could leave their net open for the whole game and still win. Unfortunately, Juuse Saros's injuries have been Nashville's downfall, as none of his understudies can seem to stop a puck, and unless that changes, this will be their last game of the season.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators Match Details

Fixture: Colorado Avalanche @ Nashville Preadators

Date & Time: Monday, May 9th, 9:30 PM EDT

Venue: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Avalanche -1.5 (-102) -255 Over 6.5 (-120) Predators +1.5 (-118) +205 Under 6.5 (-102)

"Playoff MacKinnon never ceases to amaze." - @Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators Best Picks

In this series, Cale Markar has been the number one playmaker for Colorado, with five assists and two goals. It seems like every time he touches the puck, a goal is scored. His prop doesn't have a high payout, but it's essentially free money.

Cale Markar to Record a Point (-235)

Mikko Rantanen also has five assists, but he has yet to score one of his own. If he leaves this series without netting one, he'll be kicking himself, so look for him to put one away tonight.

Mikko Rantanen to Record an Assist (-106) & Mikko Rantanen to Score a Goal (+160)

Colorado will look to jump out to an early lead as they have every game this series. They will want to drown any hope the Predators have of a Game 5. Bettors should take the Avalanche to win the first period with ease.

Avalanche 1st Period Puck Line -0.5 (+112)

Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators Prediction

The way Colorado is rolling, there is no reason to think they won't finish the series tonight. They will wrap up tonight, fly home, and hope for the Wild/Blues series to go seven games.

Avalanche (-255) & Over 6.5 Goals (-132)

