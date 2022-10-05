Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: October 5 | 2022 MLB Season

The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox will play their final game of the regular season on Wednesday, October 5, at Fenway Park.

This game holds no value, but it is not the last game the Rays will play this season. They have Thursday off and will then travel to Cleveland to face off against the Guardians for their first-round playoff matchup.

$1000 Value $1,000 No Sweat First Bet CLAIM NOW New users only!

New users only! Place your first bet up to $1,000

Place your first bet up to $1,000 Get up to $1,000 back in FREE Bets if you lose! 21+ Terms and Conditions apply.

Pitching in this one will be Josh Flemings for the Rays and Nick Pivetta for the Red Sox.

This is set to be just the third start this season for Flemings. Given the nature of the game, he's in this role to eat up the innings so the regular rotation can rest up before the playoffs begin.

He's pitched in relief a few times in this inning, but has not looked great. Entering play, Flemings has a 6.23 ERA in just over thirty innings pitched.

Pivetta, meanwhile, is closing out his sixth year, and his numbers have been reasonably consistent in his time in the majors. He's a 4.5 ERA pitcher and may never be a superstar, but he's serviceable and will probably be around for a while.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox:Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays @ Boston Red Sox.

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 5; 04:10 pm EDT.

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Tampa Bay Rays +110 +1.5 (-184) O 8 (-102) Boston Red Sox -130 -1.5 (+152) U 8 (-120)

$800 Value Get 4x $200 in Free Bets! CLAIM NOW Sign up for a new PointsBet account here!

Sign up for a new PointsBet account here! Make a bet of up to $200 and receive a refund if you lose.

Make a bet of up to $200 and receive a refund if you lose. Get this offer once a day for the first 4 days after you signup! 21+ Terms and Conditions apply.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox Best Picks

Nick Pivetta is no strikeout monster, but he can contribute on his day. Given that he is not going up against the Rays' regular lineup, bettors can expect a few more Ks from him than usual. It's an easy wager for the last day of play.

Nick Pivetta Over 4.5 Ks (-164)

$500 Value Up to a $500 Free Bet CLAIM NOW New users only!

New users only! Place your first bet up to $500

Place your first bet up to $500 Get up to $500 in free bets if your bet loses 21+ Terms and Conditions apply.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox Prediction

Most of the Rays starters will be reset in this one, which means the Red Sox are essentially playing the Durham Bulls. Pivetta going up against some kid with very little successful major league experience is rather unfair. So while Boston isn't going to the postseason, it is likely to at least close out the season with a win.

Boston (-130)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far