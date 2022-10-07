Tampa Bay Rays vs Cleveland Guardians: Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - October 7 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cleveland Guardians will host the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, October 7 for Game 1 of the AL Wild Card round. Both sides will look to redeem themselves after a disappointing October 2021. The Guardians didn't make it to the post-season and the Rays lost their ALDS series to Boston. The Rays and Guardians have only faced off 6 times in 2022, leaving the Guardians with a 4-2 advantage on the season. Cleveland (92-70) had a better season statistically compared to Tampa (86-76) while in a less competitive division.

Tampa Bay will look to LHP Shane McClanahan to get the series started. He carries a 12-8 record with an impressive 2.08 ERA on the road. McClanahan faced Cleveland once this season and was beaten up for 7 hits and 5 runs in a short 4.1 innings. Tampa is showing a lot of confidence in their guy to put him on the mound for Game 1.

The Rays are a dangerous offensive threat led by Randy Arozarena and Yandy Diaz; these 2 will need to be the spark to get things rolling and support McClanahan. Arozarena and Diaz combine for 29 home runs and 146 RBIs on the season. Expect them to be the driving force of production in this series for Tampa.

The Cleveland Guardians will no doubt hand the ball to ace pitcher Shane Bieber for Game 1. Bieber is no stranger to post-season, prime-time action and always seems confident when talking to reporters. He has a 13-8 record on the season (5-5 at home) and a 2.88 ERA. Bieber has seen Tampa twice this season, throwing a total of 13 innings while only allowing 5 runs and punching 14 strikeouts.

The Guardians will need Bieber to have everything going tonight to get the must-win Game 1 at home, and Jose Ramirez (29 HRs, 126 RBIs) will need to get the offensive support going early.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Cleveland Guardians Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays @ Cleveland Guardians

Date and Time: Friday, October 7 @12:07 PM EST

Venue: Progresive Field, Cleveland, OH

Tampa Bay Rays vs Cleveland Guardians Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Moneyline Cleveland Guardians -1.5 (+190) Over 6 (+100) -125 Tampa Bay Rays +1.5 (-225) Under 6 (-120) +105

Tampa Bay Rays vs Cleveland Guardians Betting Prediction

Bieber has been consistent against Tampa in both outings this season and expect him to continue that today. The Guardians and Rays are both capable of popping runs off quickly, but Tampa will be slow to figure out Bieber in Game 1. Cleveland comes out with authority all the way through and gets Game 1.

Prediction: CLE to win first 5 innings and Moneyline (+160), Over 6 runs (+100)

