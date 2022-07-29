Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 29 | 2022 MLB Season

The Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Cleveland Guardians Friday night. The Rays lost by a score of 3-0 on Thursday to the Baltimore Orioles, falling to 53-46 this year. The Guardians now find themselves at 50-48 this season following a disappointing defeat to the Boston Red Sox. Tampa Bay has been a different team at home this season, carrying a 31-18 record at Tropicana Field.

Tampa Bay sends out lefty Jeffrey Springs for Friday's matchup. He is 2-2 with a 2.95 ERA as a starter. This will be his 13th start and 21st appearance overall.

He'll be trying to navigate a mediocre Guardians lineup on Friday that strikes out at the lowest rate in the MLB. In his previous start, Springs went 4 1/3 innings, giving up eight hits but only one earned run.

While only one runner came across, eight hits are somewhat concerning. Over his past four outings, he is also holding a 5.31 ERA which isn't great. The encouraging news for Rays fans is that the left-hander has been very solid at home this season, sporting a 2.13 ERA. Look for Springs to try and last longer than he has in recent starts.

"Jeffrey Springs, White Castle Special." - Rob Friedman

Shane Bieber, who is 4-6 with a 3.55 ERA, will take the mound Friday for Cleveland. The former Cy Young winner tossed six innings last time out, surrendering eight hits and six earned runs.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Shane Bieber's final 3 outs in his complete game. Shane Bieber's final 3 outs in his complete game. 🔥 https://t.co/ltf5ImxXU2

"Shane Bieber's final 3 outs in his complete game." - Rob Friedman

The right-hander's recent performances have been concerning, as he's allowed 12 earned runs in his past 20 2/3 innings. In the series opener, the Guardians' righty will look to get back on track in Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Guardians @ Tampa Bay Rays

Date & Time: Friday, July 29, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Cleveland Guardians +103 +1.5 (-230) Over 7.0 (+100) Tampa Bay Rays -113 -1.5 (+185) Under 7.0 (-120)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians Best Picks

Yandy Diaz is carrying a .934 OPS over this past month of games, and he's also much better versus righties. Bieber is still an above-average starter, but Diaz is batting .294 this year. He's become a reliable leadoff hitter for the Rays and should record at least one single on Friday.

Pick: Yandy Diaz Over 0.5 Singles (-130)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians Betting Prediction

The Rays have been a mini-slump, but they love playing at home and on astroturf in general. In their last 10 games on turf, they've won nine. Also, Cleveland has dropped nine of their past 10 on turf, so look for Tampa Bay to snatch the series opener on Friday.

Prediction: Rays ML (-113) & Rays Team Total Over 3.5 Runs (+100)

