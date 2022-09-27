Tampa Bay Rays vs Cleveland Guardians Odds, Picks, Lines, and Prediction - September 27 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cleveland Guardians will face the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of a fiesty three-game MLB series at the Progressive Field on Tuesday (September 27) night. The Guardians lead the season series 2-1.

The Guardians are on a seven-game winning streak. They have recently clinched the AL Central division and booked their place in the postseason as well. They are 86-67 this season and 40-32 at home, which will boost their chances of performing well in this series.

The Rays drew their last series against the Toronto Blue Jays at home, bringing their season record to 84-69. They hold the second wildcard spot in the American League, sitting 0.5 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners. This is a crucial series for the Rays, as it could lead to some changes in the wildcard spots in the AL.

The Guardians will start Shane Bieber on the mound. He's 12-8 this season, with an ERA of 2.81, a 1.03 WHIP and 189 Ks. This will be his 30th start of the season and second against the Rays. He's 4-5 at home but has performed well against AL opponents. In his last start against the Rays, he registered a win, where he gave up one run on five hits with eight Ks in 7.0 IP.

The Rays will start Corey Kluber on the hill tonight. He's 10-9 this season with a 1.18 WHIP and 130 Ks. This will be his 30th start of the season and second against the Guardians.

In his previous start against Cleveland, he gave up four runs on eight hits, with ten Ks in six IP and registered a win. Lately, he has been having trouble on the mound after winning only two of his five previous starts.

"The American League Central runs through Cleveland." - CleGuardians

Tampa Bay Rays vs Cleveland Guardians Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays @ Cleveland Guardians

Date and Time: Tuesday, September 27 at 6:10 pm ET

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Tampa Bay Rays vs Cleveland Guardians Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Tampa Bay Rays +130 +1.5 (-170) Over 7.0 (-115) Cleveland Guardians -150 -1.5 (+145) Under 7.0 (-105)

Tampa Bay Rays vs Cleveland Guardians Best Pick

Both teams have been hitting well as a unit and will look to get off the block early in the game.

The two pitchers tonight have faced opposition once before this season and have managed wins out of their respective starts. They are good strike-throwers and will look to shut out their opponents early on to give their team a fighting chance to win. Expect a NRFI.

Pick: No runs in the first innings (-155)

Tampa Bay Rays vs Cleveland Guardians Prediction

This game is too close to call out, as both units pack a punch and have the ability to win the game. Cleveland might just edge out the Rays, given their positive home record this season. Expect the Guardians to get on the scoreboard early on, though.

Prediction: Guardians first five innings Over 1.5 runs (-135)

