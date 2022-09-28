Tampa Bay Rays vs Cleveland Guardians Odds, Picks, Lines, and Prediction - September 28 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cleveland Guardians will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of their three-game MLB series at the Progressive Field on Wednesday (September 28) night. The Rays lead the series 1-0.

The Rays beat the Guardians 6-5 last night to go one up in the series. They are 85-69 this season and sit just 1.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays, acquiring the second wildcard spot in the American League. They will look to rack up the wins to keep hold of that spot or take first place.

The Guardians have clinched a playoff spot and have become the AL Central division champions. Their seven-game winning streak came to an end last night, but they will look to bounce back here. They are 86-68 this season and have performed magnificently in the second half of the campaign.

The Guardians will start Triston McKenzie on the mound for Game 2. He's 11-11 this season with an ERA of 3.04, a 0.96 WHIP and 180 Ks. This will be his 29th start of the season and first against the Rays. He's a good strike-thrower and likes to restrain the runners from advancing the bases easily. McKenzie is 2-1 in his last five starts and will look to continue that momentum.

The Rays will start Tyler Glasnow. He's one of the best pitchers in the league and is coming off of starting his first game since June. These are pretty good signs for the Rays' unit, as they have got their star pitcher back as they close in on the wildcard game. Glanow has a +98 mph fastball and wipeout sliders. He's an amazing strike-thrower and will look to make a mark on his comeback.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Cleveland Guardians Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays @ Cleveland Guardians

Date and Time: Wednesday, September 28; 6:10 PM ET

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Tampa Bay Rays vs Cleveland Guardians Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Tampa Bay Rays +105 -1.5 (+175) Over 6.5 (-120) Cleveland Guardians -125 +1.5 (-205) Under 6.5 (+100)

Best Pick: Tampa Bay Rays vs Cleveland Guardians

The Rays are happy to welcome back one of the best pitchers in their bullpen. After more than a year away, Glasnow is back to work his magic on the mound. Both teams possess some impactful hitters, so it will be interesting to see the hitters' approach, as the Rays' bullpen holds an advantage over the Guardians.

Pick: Total Over 6.5 (-120)

Tampa Bay Rays vs Cleveland Guardians Prediction

The game is too close to call, given the strength of both units. However, as they lost a close game last night, Cleveland's ML does look pretty appealing. Expect the Guardians to perform just enough to prevail.

Guardians (-125)

