Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros: Prediction Odds, Line, Picks, and Odds - October 2 | 2022 MLB Season

The Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Houston Astros in MLB action on Sunday (October 2).

The Rays are third in the American League East with 86 wins and have a winning percentage of 0.544. They are dominating the home field with a record of 51-29 and are 5-5 in their last ten matchups.

The Astros, meanwhile. are in the top spot in the American League West with 103 wins and have a winning percentage of 0.658. They have a positive away record of 52-25 and are 6-4 in their last ten matchups.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros Odds

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER RAYS +145 +1.5(-145) o7.5(+105) ASTROS -165 -1.5(+133) u7.5(-115)

Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays @ Houston Astros

Date & Time: Sunday, October; 2:10 pm EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Park - Houston, TX

The Rays are doing great this season, especially Randy Arozarena and Yandy Diaz in scoring. Diaz has nine home runs and 57 RBIs.The scoring has been good from the Rays, who have attained the wildcard for the playoffs.

Shane McClanahan has done brilliantly in pitching. He leads the team's season charts with an ERA of 2.54, 194Ks, and a WHIP of 0.93 with a 12-8 record.

The Astros, meanwhile, are doing well too. Yordan Alvarez has been superb, registering an average of 0.303, 37 home runs with an OPS of 1.017 and 96 RBIs. The scoring department has done its job well.

Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez have contributed immesly. Verlander has an ERA of 1.84 with a WHIP of 0.86 this season.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros Best Pick

Corey Cluber will start for the Rays. He has done decently this season with an ERA of 4.36 and a 10-9 record. He has given up one earned run in seven innings pitched.

Luis Garcia will start for the Astros and has done excellent this season. He has a good record against the Rays and will look to continue that with a fine performance. With six Ks and an ERA of 1.50 in the last seven days, he's in fine form.

Pick: Luis Garcia, over 4.5 strikeouts thrown, (-172)

Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros Prediction

Both teams have qualified for the playoffs and have little to play for here. They will look to sustain their good form ahead the playoffs by winning this game.

The game could be very intense, as both pitchers have done well, but the Astros are better placed to win this one.

Prediction: Take Astros at ML (-165)

