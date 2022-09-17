Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 17| 2022 MLB Season

The Tampa Bay Rays will play against the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

The Rays are currently in second place in the American League East with 80 wins and a winning percentage of 0.566. They are dominating the home field with a record of 47-25 and are 4-6 in their last 10 matchups.

Tampa Bay Rays @RaysBaseball Con Mejia no se juega Con Mejia no se juega 😤 https://t.co/m98mCqSS0d

"Con Mejia no se juega" - Rays

The Rangers are in third place in the American League West with 63 wins and a winning percentage of 0.438 this season. They are not performing well in away fixtures and have lost 40 times away from home. They are 5-5 in their last 10 matchups.

"Great start to the weekend!" - Rangers

The Rays are doing great. Randy Arozarena and Yandy Diaz have been playing great this season. Diaz has 9 home runs and 54 RBIs this season. Shane McClanahan and Drew Rasmussen have done brilliantly at pitching.

McClanahan leads the team chart with an ERA of 2.13, 187Ks, and a WHIP of 0.86 with a 12-5 record this season.

The Rangers are dependent on Nathaniel Lowe for scoring. He has 25 home runs, 71 RBIs and an OPS of 0.869 with an average of 0.308.

The pitching has been poor, with most pitchers having an ERA of more than four this season, with Martin Perez an exception. He has an ERA of 2.84 with 159 Ks.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers match details

Fixture: Texas Rangers @ Tampa Bay Rays

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17, 6.10 PM EDT

Venue: Tropicana Field, Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER TEXAS RANGERS +120 +1.5(-185) o7(+105) TAMPA BAY RAYS -140 -1.5(+165) u7(-120)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers best picks

Shawn Armstrong will start for the Rays. He has an ERA of 4.70, 57 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.40 this season. In the last seven days, he has had an ERA of 6.00 and 3 Ks.

Jon Gray will be on the mound for the Rangers. He has an ERA of 3.79, 121 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.16 this season. In the last seven days, he has an ERA of 2.45 and 5 Ks.

Jon Gray has done great recently and has a great record against the Rays. He is the pick of the game.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers prediction

The Rays are playing great and will try to continue that in the game. The Rangers are doing well and have in-form pitchers. The Rays are better placed to win this game due to their form and better offensive strength.

Prediction: The Rays will win this game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far