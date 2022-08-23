"I hate this team more and more" "Another day, another nonexistent offensive performance" - Los Angeles Angels fans heartbroken after loss to Tampa Bay Rays

The Los Angeles Angels' disastrous season continued with yet another loss, this time to the Tampa Bay Rays. The Angels now sit at 52-70, with their playoff hopes a distant memory. Yet another season wasting the prime years of Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout has broken almost everyone in the Angels fanbase.

Randy Arozarena was the hero for the Tampa Bay Rays, whose fifth-inning homer proved to be the game's winning run.

This was a big win for the Tampa Bay Rays, who - along with the Toronto Blue Jays - are chasing the American League East-leading Yankees. The AL East winner feels like it was decided months ago, but the decline from the New York Yankees has put it back up for grabs.

Every game that the Los Angeles Angels lose, their fanbase falls further and further out of love with the team.

MANUEL1516 @Manuel_15160410 @haloSZN @Angels I hate this team more and more..... But what can be done? @haloSZN @Angels I hate this team more and more..... But what can be done?

None of the problems this Angels team face are new, which is the worst part.

This season might end up being historic for the Los Angeles Angels, but for all of the wrong reasons.

James Frank @JamesFrank811 🏻 Nice job Perry!!!! GM of the decade! @Angels Amazing!!! We’re gonna hit that worse ever wins record, I know it!!!🏻 Nice job Perry!!!! GM of the decade! @Angels Amazing!!! We’re gonna hit that worse ever wins record, I know it!!! 🎉👏🏻 Nice job Perry!!!! GM of the decade!

Angels fans have begun to expect these defeats, despite having two of the best players in the MLB.

When is football season @adam_tenenbaum @Angels The only loss is those that still actually waste their time with this organization @Angels The only loss is those that still actually waste their time with this organization

Fans expected a big improvement from the 2021 team, but that has not been the case.

There are multiple issues to point to for why the Angels have been non-competive this year. This has, however, been true for many years. Since the problems have persisted for so long, it seems like organizational changes are needed. Because whatever they are doing is not working.

Bob Davis @BobDavi54232674 @Angels Of course you bunch of losers. How dare you do this to the fans who have supported this team for so long. This is disgusting baseball. You have the worst coaching staff in this teams existence. If Moreno isn't willing to make the correct changes then he can go to hell. @Angels Of course you bunch of losers. How dare you do this to the fans who have supported this team for so long. This is disgusting baseball. You have the worst coaching staff in this teams existence. If Moreno isn't willing to make the correct changes then he can go to hell.

This win for the Tampa BAy Rays helps them keep pace for a wildcard spot with the Seattle Mariners. With Mariners fans desperate to taste the playoffs, this Tampa Bay Rays victory was tough to watch.

Every Angels loss makes fans more and more nervous that Ohtani will depart for greener pastures when he hits free agency.

The Los Angeles Angels' loss to the Rays was just the latest in a long line of disappointing games for Angels fans.

The Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels have wildly different trajectories for the rest of the season

Randy Arozearena and David Peralta celebrating

This Angels season is all but guaranteed to end in another year without a playoff appearance. The Rays still have a chance to win their vaunted division. Even if they fail to do so, they have a good chance at a playoff spot.

The two teams are heading in different directions, and fans of both teams know it.

