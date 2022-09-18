Tampa Bay Rays vs Texas Rangers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 18 | 2022 MLB Season

The Tampa Bay Rays will play against the Texas Rangers on Sunday in MLB action.

The Rays are in second place in the American League East with 81 wins and a winning percentage of 0.559. They are dominating the home field with a record of 48-25 and are 4-6 in their last ten matchups.

"A sublime Saturday spent at Tropicana Field" - Rays

The Rangers, meanwhile, are in fourth place in the American League West with 63 wins and a winning percentage of 0.434 this season. They have a poor away record of 30-41 and are 4-6 in their last ten matchups.

The Rays are doing great, especially Randy Arozarena and Yandy Diaz, this season. Diaz has nine home runs and 54 RBIs this season. Shane McClanahan and Drew Rasmussen have done brilliantly in pitching.

McClanahan leads the team's season charts with an ERA of 2.13, 187Ks, and a WHIP of 0.86 with a 12-5 record.

The Rangers, meanwhile, have been dependent on Nathaniel Lowe for scoring. He has 25 home runs, 71 RBIs and an OPS of 0.873 with an average of 0.310. He is performing great this season, contributing to wins.

The team's pitching has been poor, with most pitchers having an ERA of more than four this season, except Martin Perez, who has an ERA of 2.84 with 159 Ks.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Texas Rangers match details

Fixture: Texas Rangers @ Tampa Bay Rays

Date & Time: Sunday, September 18, 1.10 pm EDT

Venue: Tropicana Field, Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg

Tampa Bay Rays vs Texas Rangers odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER TEXAS RANGERS +170 +1.5(-135) o7(-110) TAMPA BAY RAYS -186 -1.5(+120) u7(+105)

Tampa Bay Rays vs Texas Rangers best picks

Jefferey Springs will likely start for the Rays. He has an ERA of 2.41, 124 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.40 this season. Rangers have struggled against him.

Glenn Otto could be on the mound for the Rangers. He has an ERA of 4 .71, 89 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.35 this season. In the last seven days, he has had an ERA of 3.00 and 2 Ks.

Springs has done great recently and has a great record against the Rangers, making him the pick of the game.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Texas Rangers prediction

The Rays are playing great and will try to continue that form here. The Rangers are doing well too and have in-form pitchers. However, the Rays should win this game due to their better form and superior offensive strength.

Prediction: The Rays to win

