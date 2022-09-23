Tampa Bay Rays vs Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - September 23 | 2022 MLB Season

The Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of their four-game MLB series today (September 23) at Tropicana Field. This will likely be the deciding series in the wildcard race. The Blue Jays are one game ahead of the Rays for the top wildcard seed.

The two teams will look to be competing for homefield advantage, as they will play each other in the first round. However, Tampa Bay only leads the Seattle Mariners by a single game. So there's a very real possibility that one of these teams will finish last by the conclusion of the week.

The Rays will start with Jeffrey Springs on the mound. He has an ERA of 2.45, a 1.09 WHIP, 130 Ks, and a W-L of 9-4. This will be his 23rd start of the season and third against the Blue Jays. In his last two starts against the Blue Jays, he gave up no runs on seven hits in 10.2 innings. He will look to repeat that performance against the Jays again.

The Blue Jays will start Mitch White on the hill. He hasn't had a decent outing for the Jays since joining them from the Los Angeles Dodgers. He's on a four-game losing streak and is in desperate need of a win. In his previous start against the Rays, he gave up three runs on seven hits in 6.2 IP.

Tampa Bay Rays @RaysBaseball Back on track with a big win over the Blue Jays Back on track with a big win over the Blue Jays

"Back on track with a big win over the Blue Jays" - RaysBaseball

Match Details: Tampa Bay Rays vs Toronto Blue Jays

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays @ Tampa Bay Rays

Time & Date: Friday, September 23, 7:10 pm EDT

Venue: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

Tampa Bay Rays vs Toronto Blue Jays Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Toronto Blue Jays +125 +1.5 (-175) Over 7.5 (+100) Tampa Bay Rays -145 -1.5 (+150) Under 7.5 (-120)

Best picks: Tampa Bay Rays vs Toronto Blue Jays

Both pitchers will look to give their team a solid start on the mound and try to restrict the hitters in the opposing unit to as few runs as possible. However, with the kind of hitting prowess both units have showcased lately, expect yet another fiery start to the game.

Pick: Rays first five innings over 1.5 runs (-145)

Tampa Bay Rays vs Toronto Blue Jays Prediction

Bettors should pick the Rays to come off with a win tonight and stretch their lead to 2-0 for the series. Both teams have been performing well as a unit, but expect the Rays to edge out the Blue Jays tonight.

Rays - 145

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far