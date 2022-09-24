Tampa Bay Rays vs Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - September 24 | 2022 MLB Season

The Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 3 of their four-game MLB series today (September 24) at Tropicana Field. This will likely be the deciding series in the wildcard race. The Blue Jays and the Rays are now tied for the top wildcard seed.

Due to their first-round matchup, the two teams will appear to be vying for homefield advantage. With the Rays only 1.5 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners, there is a strong likelihood that one of these teams will be last in the standings by the end of the week.

The Rays will start with Drew Rasmussen on the mound. He has an ERA of 2.92, a 1.07 WHIP, and a W-L of 10-6. This will be his 27th start of the season and the fifth against the Blue Jays. In all his previous starts against the Blue Jays, he gave up eight runs on 20 hits in 20.1 IP and registered two wins in that process.

The Blue Jays will give the ball to their ace pitcher Alek Manoah today. He is 14-7 this season, with an ERA of 2.40, a 1.01 WHIP, and 168 Ks. This will be his 30th start of the season and his third against the Rays. In previous starts against the Rays, he gave up five runs on 10 hits while striking out nine hitters in 12.2 IP.

Alek Manoah revenge game incoming.

"Alek Manoah revenge game incoming." - klooowry

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays @ Tampa Bay Rays

Date & Time: Saturday, September 24, 6:10 pm EDT

Venue: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Toronto Blue Jays -105 -1.5 (+170) Over 6.5 (-115) Tampa Bay Rays -115 +1.5 (-200) Under 6.5 (-105)

Best picks: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Both pitchers will want to get their team off to a strong start on the mound while limiting the opposition's bats to as few runs as possible. Despite the recent hitting power both units have shown, the Blue Jays have struggled in their last three games. So don't be surprised if they don't start their hitting routine until the fifth inning.

Pick: Blue Jays' first five innings under 1.5 runs (-135)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Prediction

Manoah will do what he does best and try to restrict the Rays as much as possible, but with the kind of hitting display that has been showcased by the Rays unit, expect them to do just enough to come up with a win and clinch the series today.

Rays -115

