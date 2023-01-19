Tarleton vs Seattle Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 19 | WAC | College Basketball

In collegiate basketball action from the Connolly Center on Thursday, the Tarleton State Texans take on the Seattle Redhawks.

The Texans are presently 8-10 all-time. In their most recent game, the Texans defeated Abilene Christian. After defeating Utah Valley last weekend, the Redhawks have a record of 14-4 so far this year.

Tarleton vs Seattle Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Tarleton State Texans +250 +7 (-110) Over 140 (-115) Seattle Redhawks -300 -7 (-110) Under 140 (-105)

Tarleton vs Seattle Match Details

Fixture: Tarleton State Texans at Seattle Redhawks

Date and Time: Thursday, January 19 at 10:00 PM ET

Venue: Connolly Center, Washington

Tarleton vs Seattle Key Stats

In their first 14 games, the Texans went 7-7, dropping contests against Arizona State, Drake, Wichita State, Baylor, UCF, Air Force, and Abilene Christian. Since then, the Texans have gone 3-1 with victories over Abilene Christian, Chicago State, and Southern Utah. Freddy Hicks is leading the charge for the Texans, as he is averaging 17.9 ppg, three apg, and 6.4 rpg this season.

At halftime of Saturday's rematch, the Texans led Abilene Christian 28-27. From there, the Texans went on a 44-36 run to win by a score of 72-63. With 15 points each, Lue Williams and Jakorie Smith were the team's leaders. The Texans are 3-2 in their last five games and have covered the spread in four of those contests.

The Redhawks' side suffered defeats to Washington, Oregon State, Utah State, and Iona in four of their opening 14 games. The Redhawks have won all four of their previous games, defeating Utah Valley, TX-Arlington, New Mexico State, and UTRGV. Cameron Tyson leads the Rehawks in scoring per game (20.4), while Brandton Chatfield leads the team in rebounds per game (5.4) and field goal percentage (58.4%).

The Redhawks were down by two points in the first half of the Utah Valley game. They outscored their opponents 43-36 in the second to win 85-80 after a comeback. Riley Grigsby scored 19 points, while Cameron Tyson scored 20 to take the lead. The Redhawks are on a six-game winning streak and have covered the spread in four of those contests at the behest of some pretty good defensive plays.

Tarleton vs Seattle Betting Prediction

But this ought to be a fairly good matchup. Currently on a six-game winning streak, the Redhawks have scored at least 69 points in five of those contests. Due to their recent success, the Redhawks' offense should manage a respectable total in this game.

The Texans have scored 67 points or more in seven of their last eight games. If the Texans perform to their potential, this game should be high-scoring for both teams. Bet on the home team to cover the spread in this one and extend their winning streak to seven games.

Pick: Seattle Redhawks -7 (-110)

