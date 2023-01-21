TCU vs Kansas Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 21 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Kansas Jayhawks will be home to face the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday in a battle between the two best teams in the Big 12. Kansas, ranked #2 in the nation, are 16-2, and they've gone 5-1 in conference play. They did just lose to their rivals, Kansas State, but they'll look to bounce back at home. TCU are ranked #13, and they're down to 14-4 after falling to West Virginia. Kansas won two of the three head-to-head matchups last season, and they'll look to stay perfect at home, where they've gone 10-0 this year.

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Kansas Jayhawks Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line TCU Horned Frogs +7 (-110) Over 145.5 (-110) +250 Kansas Jayhawks -7 (-110) Under 145.5 (-110) -323

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Kansas Jayhawks Match Details

Fixture: TCU Horned Frogs @ Kansas Jayhawks

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Kansas Jayhawks Key Stats

TCU are just 3-3 in Big 12 matchups, but they do score an excellent 107.7 points per 100 possessions. They shot the ball great in Wednesday's loss, but they only grabbed 14 rebounds and turned the ball over 19 times. They've been a bad defensive rebounding team this year, but they can't afford to get outrebounded by a wide margin again. The Horned Frogs do make up for it on defense by limiting teams to just 90.8 points per 100 possessions, but against top competition, they need to be solid in all facets.

On offense, TCU's Mike Miles Jr. (19.1 PPG, 3.3 APG) has been amazing, while teammates Emmanuel Miller (14.6 PPG, 6.1 RPG) and Damion Baugh (12.3 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 5.1 APG) have been key as well. Look for this trio to do most of the heavy lifting for the visitors today.

Kansas are averaging 109 points per 100 possessions, and their star player Jalen Wilson has proven himself as one of the nation's best players. Wilson averages 20.8 points and 8.9 rebounds, and he's coming off a 38-point performance against Kansas State. The Jayhawks do a great job at creating high-quality looks, as they tally 17.6 team assists, with guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (6.5 APG) accounting for a good chunk. Today, look for the Jayhawks' elite defense to be the difference maker.

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Kansas Jayhawks Betting Prediction

TCU are much better against the spread compared to Kansas, even if the Jayhawks have the more talented roster. Kansas are 10-0 at home but just 3-7 ATS at home, and overall they've failed to cover each of their last three. Since the Horned Frogs have fared better ATS in day games and because they've covered seven of their previous nine, take the visitors here to cover.

Prediction: TCU +7 (-110)

