TCU vs Utah Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 21 | Big 12 battles PAC-12 | College Basketball

The Utah Utes will take on the TCU Horned Frogs in a non-conference matchup on Wednesday night. The Utes are 9-3 for the season and will look to make an impact in the Pac-12.

The Horned Frogs are 9-1 for the season and will look to dominate the Big 12 Conference. They defeated the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in their most recent game and covered the spread as 32.5-point favorites. The Utes lost against the Brigham Young Cougars in their most recent game and failed to cover the spread as 2.5-point favorites.

TCU vs Utah Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under TCU Horned Frogs +105 +1.5 (-110) Over 139.5 (-110) Utah Utes -125 -1.5 (-110) Under 139.5 (-110)

TCU vs Utah Match Details

Fixture: TCU Horned Frogs at Utah Utes

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 21 at 9:00 PM ET

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

TCU vs Utah Betting Prediction

After winning nine of their first 10 games, the Horned Frogs have had a tremendous season so far. They will strive to maintain the trend by defeating the Utes, which would mark their 10th victory in their previous 11 contests.

On average, the Horned Frogs score 77 points per game. In their most recent game, they scored 88 points while making 48.4 percent of their field goals and 50% of their three-point attempts.

With 60.7 points allowed per game, the Horned Frogs have displayed strong defensive play. They conceded 43 points in their previous game, and if they want to win this one, they must maintain that level of play.

The Cougars defeated the Utes in their most recent game, ending their five-game winning streak. They will strive to recover from the defeat by defeating the Horned Frogs, which would be their sixth victory in their previous seven games.

The Utes score 60.9 points per game on average. In their most recent game, they scored 66 points and made 40.7% of their field goals and 20% of their three-point attempts.

Defensively, the Utes have performed well, allowing only 60.9 points per game. They need to do better if they want to win after giving up 75 points in their previous game.

TCU vs Utah Betting Prediction

The Horned Frogs' excellent rebounding has helped them stay in this game. Despite doing a fantastic job of keeping the ball in their possession, the Utes are a team that averages more than six steals per game, so expect them to commit more turnovers than usual.

The Horned Frogs will have trouble scoring in this game as the Utes limit opponents to about 60 points per game at home. Tonight, bet on the Utes to cover the spread.

Pick: Utah Utes -1.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes