Temple vs East Carolina Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 28 | AAC | College Basketball

The Williams Arena at the Minges Coliseum will host a game on Wednesday between the (6-7) Temple Owls and (9-4) East Carolina Pirates. With losses against UPenn, Ole Miss, and Maryland Eastern Shore, the Owls have now dropped three straight games. The Pirates have won their last three games after triumphs against Coppin State, South Carolina, and High Point.

The Owls have won both of their previous encounters with the Pirates, triumphing 78-75 on January 8 and 71-63 on February 2 of the previous campaign. For both programs, this is their opening conference matchup of the 2022–23 campaign. The game will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game's total is 137 points, with the Pirates 1.5-point favorites.

Temple vs East Carolina Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Temple Owls -105 +1.5 (-110) Over 137 (-110) East Carolina Pirates -115 -1.5 (-110) Under 137 (-110)

Temple vs East Carolina Match Details

Fixture: Temple Owls at East Carolina Pirates

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 28 at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina

Temple vs East Carolina Key Stats

The Owls were on a run, winning four straight games against Drexel, La Salle, VCU, and Saint Joseph's in addition to non-conference wins over Villanova and Rutgers. Now, as conference play gets underway, the Owls want to arrest their current downward trend.

The Owls' most recent loss was to Maryland-Eastern Shore at home by a margin of 86-78. They outshot the Hawks from the field, but only made eight of their 27 long-range attempts. The Owls score 69.5 points per game on 43.3 percent field goals and 33.3 percent long-range shooting. They have the 110th-best offensive efficiency rating in the country after scheduling adjustments.

Following a run of three straight victories, the Pirates want to gain momentum going into American Athletic Conference play. In the midst of that run, they defeated USC 64–56 in the Greenville Classic, defeating a Power–Five opponent. After losing to the Gamecocks in 1998, the Pirates finally triumphed.

In their most recent game, the Pirates upset High Point 60-49 despite only shooting 30.7% from the field, 21.4% from long range, and 47.1% from the charity stripe.

With a scoring average of 72.5 points per game and a field-goal percentage of 43.0%, including 32.5% from long range, they are having a successful season. It comes in at number 200 with regard to offensive effectiveness.

Temple vs East Carolina Betting Prediction

There is hope that Damian Dunn will be available because the Owls haven't played in over a week. They should be the betting favorites as long as he plays. In their previous 15 away games against a team with a home winning percentage higher than 600, the Owls are 11-3-1 ATS.

After scoring less than 50 points in their previous game, the Pirates are 0-4 ATS in their subsequent four contests. Bet on the Owls, who can win outright and cover the away spread by 1.5 points.

Pick: Temple Owls +1.5 (-110)

