Temple vs South Florida Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 4 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Yuengling Center will host an American Athletic Conference NCAAB matchup between the Temple Owls and the South Florida Bulls on Wednesday (January 4) evening.

The Owls are a decent 8-7 (2-0) this season and are on a two-game winning streak after coming off a 70-61 home win against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Sunday. The Bulls are 7-7 (0-1) right now and are coming off a 93-86 road loss against the Memphis Tigers last Thursday.

Temple Owls vs South Florida Bulls Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Temple Owls +110 +2 (-110) Over 135.5 (-110) South Florida Bulls -130 -2 (-110) Under 135.5 (-110)

Temple Owls vs South Florida Bulls Match Details

Fixture: Temple Owls vs. South Florida Bulls

Time and date: Wednesday, January 4; 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Yuengling Center, Tampa, FL

Temple Owls vs South Florida Bulls Key Stats

The Owls are a decent offensive team, averaging 68.9 points per game. They have distributed the basketball decently well, as they are averaging 13.3 assists over the course of the season.

Sophomore guard Khalif Battle has led the team, averaging 18.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.1 blocks, and 1.2 steals in 33.1 minutes per game. He definitely made his presence felt throughout the game with his overall production as the best player on the team.

Their defense needs a bit of improvement, as they're allowing 68.2 points per game. The Owls have been decent, forcing 4.1 blocks and 4.7 steals per game. They need to continue to improve on that side of the floor to do well and improve here.

The Bulls are a good offensive team as they are scoring 71 points per outing and shooting 44.2% from the field. Senior guard Tyler Harris has been doing well, averaging 15.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.1 blocks, and one steal per game in 31.3 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have been struggling throughout the year as they have given up 68.2 points per game. They need to do better as they're forcing 2.5 blocks and 7.1 steals per game up to this point.

Temple Owls vs South Florida Bulls Best Picks and Prediction

The Temple Owls and the South Florida Bulls are two very similar programs and this should be a very close game. The defensive side of the ball has been a huge difference as Temple is allowing 66.8 points in their last four games while South Florida is giving up 78.7 points in their previous three games.

The road team has covered in eight of the last 11 games against one another so go with the Temple Owls here.

Pick: Temple Owls +2 (-110)

