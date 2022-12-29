Ten People Convicted of Attempted Murder on David Ortiz

A court in Dominican Republic has convicted 10 people for their participation in a 2019 murder attempt of MLB Hall of Famer David Ortiz.

Ortiz, a native of Dominican Republic, was ambushed by a man off of a motorcycle and was shot in the back at close range while Ortiz was at a bar with friends.

Two men, including the alleged shooter Rolfi Ferreyra Cruz, were each sentenced to 30 years in prison by Santo Domingo's First Collegiate Court. The other eight individuals each received sentences between five and 20 years. Eight other defendants were also acquitted as there was not enough evidence to convict them.

Some of the crimes that the 10 people were committed of were: criminal organization, use of illegal firearms, attempted murder, and complicity.

Ortiz was forced to have his gallbladder removed as well as a portion of his small intestine while in the Domican Republic before being sent back to the United States for additional surgeries to help him recover. Ortiz was able to fully recover from the injuries and has continued to work and live life at a normal level since.

More details of the sentencing will be released on February 8, 2023.

