Tennessee State vs. SIU Edwardsville Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 5 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

We have some Ohio Valley Conference action tonight as the Tennessee State Tigers are on the road to face the SIU Edwardsville Cougars. Both teams are 1-1 in the OVC this season.

Tennessee State have won three of their last four entering tonight's contest. However, this will be their first time on the road in over a month. They lost their first three road games of the season by double-digit deficits.

SIU Edwardsville had their three-game winning streak snapped on New Year's Eve when they lost to Southeast Missouri State. The Cougars are 5-1 at home this season.

This will be the first game of 2023 for both schools. Let's see who can notch their second OVC win of the season tonight when these teams meet.

Tennessee State vs. SIU Edwardsville Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Tennessee State +6.5 (-108) Over 145.5 (-106) +245 SIU Edwardsville -6.5 (-112) Under 145.5 (-114) -310

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Tennessee State vs. SIU Edwardsville Match Details

Fixture: Tennessee State Tigers @ SIU Edwardsville Cougars

Date and Time: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 7:00 pm EST

Venue: First Community Arena at the Vadalabene Center

Tennessee State vs. SIU Edwardsville Key Stats

Tennessee State has one of the most prolific offenses in the nation. They are scoring 80.8 points per game, 31st in the nation. They also shoot well, hitting 47.1% of their shot attempts, which ranks 69th. It's a major part of the reason they outscore their opponents by an average of 6.5 points per game.

On the other end of the floor, the Tigers' defense is pretty weak. They are allowing 74.3 points per game(309th), and have given up at least 80 points five times.

SIU Edwardsville blocks 4.7 shots per game, 40th in the nation. They hold opponents to 69.0 points per game while scoring 75.3 points per game. They are shooting 44.8% from the floor this season, 164th in the country.

The Cougars are beating their opponents by an average of 15.8 points per game at home.

Tennessee State vs. SIU Edwardsville Betting Prediction

The Tennessee State offense is potent and gives them a chance in most games. Tonight shouldn't be any different. SIU Edwardsville has quality defense, but they aren't impenetrable. Even in a rare road game for Tennessee State, they should put up a fight all night.

Prediction: Tennessee State +6.5 (-108)

