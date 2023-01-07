Titans vs. Jaguars Prediction: Who Will Win? Preview, Odds, Lines, and Picks - AFC South Title comes down to this | NFL Week 18

Regular season games don't get any bigger than this. The AFC South crown is on the line.

For the Tennessee Titans, a win makes them the AFC South champions for a third straight year and puts them in the playoffs. A loss will end their season and begin a long offseason that will likely bring major changes.

The Jacksonville Jaguars can still make the postseason with a loss, but they'd need a lot of help. Winning tonight would clinch the division, along with their first winning record in five years, and not put their fate in the hands of other teams.

These teams met once already, and the Jaguars' win is the one game that separates them in the standings right now. Let's see if the Titans can exact revenge or if the Jaguars will double down at home and earn another game in Duval.

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Match Details

Fixture: Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Date and Time: Saturday, January 7, 8:15 p.m. EST

Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Titans +6.5 (-112) Over 39.5 (-118) +225 Jaguars -6.5 (-108) Under 39.5 (-104) -275

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Key Stats

The Jaguars got nothing going on the ground in the game against the Titans in Nashville because Tennessee has an elite rush defense. They allow the second-fewest yards per game and yards per carry this season. In the first game, Jacksonville only managed 60 yards on 25 carries.

On the other hand, the Titans have an awful pass defense, and it's what cost them round one against the Jaguars. Tennessee has allowed the most passing yards this season and allows the 26th most yards per opposing pass attempt. Trevor Lawrence threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns in Nashville without getting sacked or turning the ball over. That needs to change for the Titans to have a chance in this game.

Jacksonville has a strong run defense, ranking 11th in rush yards allowed and 7th in yards per carry. However, Tennessee ran it effectively on them, with Derrick Henry gaining 121 yards on 17 carries. With starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill out, Tennessee will surely look to get Henry going early and often.

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Betting Prediction

The question is if the Titans can stop the Jaguars from throwing the ball at will, and the answer seems like a no. During their current six-game losing streak, they're giving up 307.0 passing yards per game on 67.7% completion. They're only generating 1.3 sacks per game during the stretch. Jacksonville's weapons will break open and make plays all night, and they'll pull away as they did in Nashville a month ago. A fifth straight win and a division title are imminent for the home team.

Prediction: Jacksonville Jaguars -6.5 (-108)

