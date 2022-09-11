Tennessee Titans vs. New York Giants Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 11 | 2022 NFL Season

The Tennesse Titans battle the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. The Titans open at home after an excellent 12-5 campaign last season. The Giants have had some disappointing years, and last year, their record finished at 4-13.

These franchises have been going in different directions for the last few years. We'll see how much they've improved from several months ago.

The Titans' Derrick Henry is one of the best running backs in the league and should figure to make life difficult for this rebuilding Giants squad. Last season, New York was one of the worst teams versus the run, but they hope the addition of top pick Kayvon Thibodeaux can help their defensive line.

Tennesse's main threats on offense to help QB Ryan Tannehill include former Rams receiver Robert Woods and rookie Treylon Burks. The Titans' offensive game plan is largely centered around Henry, but Tannehill is more than capable of having big games.

For the Giants, QB Daniel Jones begins his fourth season in the league. Last year he only played 11 of the 17 games, tossing 2,428 yards in the air to go with 10 TDs to seven picks. The potential is there, but if he's subpar this year, then the Giants may go with a different QB plan next year.

Saquon Barkley is one of the best running backs in the NFL when healthy, but injuries have been a big concern lately. He still managed to accumulate 593 rushing yards last year in 13 games, but his first two years in the league saw him totaling 2,310 yards on the ground total. He'll be the main player that the Titans key in on, so look for Jones to step up on Sunday.

New York Giants @ Tennessee Titans Match Details

Fixture: New York Giants @ Tennessee Titans

Date & Time: Sunday, September 11, 4:25 p.m. EDT

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Giants Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under New York Giants +200 +5.5 (-110) Over 44 (-110) Tennessee Titans -240 -5.5 (-110) Under 44 (-110)

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Giants Best Picks

Daniel Jones isn't known as a running threat, and the Titans have done a good job at limiting QB runs. Also, with Barkley in the backfield, there's not going to be a ton of opportunities for Jones to pick up yards on the ground.

Pick: Daniel Jones Under 21.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Giants Betting Prediction

The Titans had a great season last year, but they did play a lot of close one-score affairs. Expect this game to be run-heavy, therefore running the clock and making for longer drives. Back the under here in Nashville.

Prediction: Under 44 (-110)

