Tennessee Titans vs Washington Commanders, Prediction, Line, Picks, and Odds - October 9 | 2022 NFL Season Week 5

The Tennessee Titans will take on the Washington Commanders in week five of NFL action on Sunday (October 9).

The Titans have registered two wins and as many losses and are second in the AFC standings. They're coming off back-to-back wins and will look to continue their streak.

The Commanders, meanwhile, have not done well, losing three of their four games this season. They are in last place in the NFC East standings and would look to get their season back on track.

Tennessee Titans vs Washington Commanders Odds

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER TITANS -126 -2.5(-105) o42.5(-115) COMMANDERS +110 +2.5(-115) u42.5(-105)

Tennessee Titans vs Washington Commanders Match details

Fixture: Tennessee Titans @ Washington Commanders

Date & Time: Sunday, October 9; 1 pm EDT

Venue: FedExField, Landover, MD

Tennessee Titans vs Washington Commanders Key Stats

The Titans have done decently while covering passing yards, completing 790 passing yards this season. The major contribution has come from quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who has covered 784 yards at an average of 7.8 yards per attempt. He has a completion rate of 66.2 percent.

Rushing duties have been below average, and the team has suffered because of that. The Titans have covered only 409 rushing yards at an average of 3.8 yards per attempt and have only four rushing touchdowns this season.

The defense of any team plays an important role in their success, so the Titans need a lot of improvement.

The Commanders have struggled due to their weak defense. They have covered 1031 passing yards with a completion rate of 62.2 percent. Quarterback Carson Wentz has covered all those yards and has had eight passing touchdowns.

While rushing, the Commanders have failed to ignite the same spark and have an average of 4.1 yards per attempt. They have struggled to gain enough points and has only touchdown.

The defense has not complemented the offense, which explains the team's struggles.

TEAM RUSHING YARDS/GAME RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS TITANS 102.3 4 COMMANDERS 100.5 2

Tennessee Titans vs Washington Commanders Betting Prediction

Derrick Henry has done well for the Titans. He has an average of 4.0 yards per rushing attempt and three touchdowns and could play a key role.

The Titans are in better shape to win because of their current form and better team performance. They are likely to exploit the weak defense of the Warriors and score enough to get their third win of the season.

Pick: Derrick Henry, score a touchdown, -130

Prediction: Take the Titans, ML (-126)

