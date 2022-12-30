Tennessee vs. Clemson Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- December 30 | 2022 College Football Bowl Season

The Tennessee Volunteers represent the SEC as they square off with the winners of the ACC, the Clemson Tigers, in what should be a fascinating and highly-entertaining Orange Bowl on Friday night in Miami, Florida.

Following the upset of the Alabama Crimson Tide earlier this season, the Tennessee Volunteers were the #1 team in the country and were in the thick of a National Title run. Unfortunately for Vols faithful, they well to the Georgia Bulldogs and then the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Compounding issues significantly, Tennessee QB and Heisman hopeful Hendon Hooker suffered a severe injury that knocked him out for the remainder of the 2022 season. The Clemson Tigers shuffled up their QB situation when they moved to Freshman QB Cade Klubnik.

The move was necessary and long overdue. The Tigers played with more of a purpose once Cade Klubnik was inserted into the starting lineup. Who will be victorious in this one--the adversity-laden Tennessee Volunteers or the tenacious Clemson Tigers?

The betting odds and predictions are below:

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Tennessee +4.5 (-110) O 60.5 (-110) +165 Clemson -4.5 (-110) U 60.5 (-110) -195

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Clemson Tigers Details

Fixture: Tennessee Volunteers vs. Clemson Tigers

Date and Time: Friday, December 30, 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Hardrock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Clemson Tigers Best Pick

The Tennessee Volunteers' offense was one of the most explosive in College Football. Unfortunately, with the injury to QB Hendon Hooker and WR Jalin Hyatt opting out to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, the Volunteers' offense loses some of its lusters. I'm not underrating Joe Milton, as he can grip it and rip it with the best of them. I'm also not underrating the Clemson defense.

The front seven is as ferocious as any the Volunteers have seen all season long. Expect the Clemson Tigers offense to play keep-away from Tennessee, and expect that front four to apply pressure to Joe Milton all game long. I'm taking the Under on the Passing Yards prop for the Tennessee signal-caller.

Joe Milton, QB, Tennessee Volunteers, 230.5 Passing Yards: Under

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Clemson Tigers Final Prediction

Like many College Football fans, I would like to see these two outstanding programs go heads up at full strength.

The elephant in the room remains the terrible injury to QB Hendon Hooker. I don't see Clemson taking their foot off the gas pedal in this one. All-In on the Clemson Tigers, and I'll give the points.

Clemson Tigers -4.5 (-110) Under 60.5 (-110)

