Tennessee vs Mississippi State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 17 | SEC | College Basketball

The No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers will attempt to recover from their defeat to Kentucky on Tuesday night when they visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Prior to their 63-56 loss to Kentucky on Saturday, the Volunteers were on a five-game winning streak. Five of the Bulldogs' previous six games have ended in losses, including an 87-53 defeat at the hands of the Vols earlier this month.

Tennessee vs Mississippi State Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Tennessee Volunteers -320 -7 (-110) Over 123 (-110) Mississippi State Bulldogs +250 +7 (-110) Under 123 (-110)

Tennessee vs Mississippi State Match Details

Fixture: Tennessee Volunteers at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 17 at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Humphrey Coliseum, MS

Tennessee vs Mississippi State Key Stats

The No. 9 Volunteers, who have so far this season looked like one of the top SEC teams, lost to Kentucky on Saturday for just the third time this year. Before their 63-56 loss against the Wildcats, the Vols had triumphed in 13 of their previous 14 contests.

In mid-December, they suffered their lone defeat during that run when they traveled to then-No. 9 Arizona. They went on a five-game winning streak after that defeat.

They rank No. 263 in turnover rate and No. 144 in effective field goal percentage (50.9). The Bulldogs' defense, which is ranked ninth in adjusted efficiency ratings, will be tested by the Volunteers.

Although the Bulldogs started the season 11-0, none of those victories came against very strong opposition. Since then, the Bulldogs have dropped five of their six games, including a lopsided defeat at Tennessee earlier this month.

On January 7, they defeated Ole Miss 64-54 to earn their lone victory over an SEC team, but the week after that, they suffered road defeats to Georgia and then-No. 21 Auburn.

The Bulldogs have been equally as poor defensively as they have been offensively. They are ranked No. 327 in effective field goal percentage and have some of the poorest shooting percentages in collegiate basketball (46.1).

Tennessee vs Mississippi State Betting Prediction

The Volunteers have undoubtedly had some of their worst performances of the season, but I'd be surprised if that continued into this contest. Rick Barnes does a fantastic job of motivating his squad to rebound with good performances, particularly on defense.

The Vols have already dominated the Bulldogs this year, winning eight of their previous nine matchups between the two squads. The Volunteers have a more potent offensive arsenal than the Bulldogs, but they have a more seasoned team that is designed to perform well away from home thanks to their defense.

Pick: Tennessee Volunteers -7 (-110)

