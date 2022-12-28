Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 28 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Ole Miss Rebels will host their SEC opener against the #7 Tennessee Volunteers, a clash between teams with plenty of history.

Tennessee have won six of their last seven meetings against Ole Miss but lost the last time they were in Oxford, Mississippi. They have also lost their only road game this season, when Arizona took them down on December 17.

Ole Miss is scuffling a bit, having lost four of six after a 6-0 start to their season. The last time they played, they lost by one to North Alabama despite entering the game as overwhelming favorites at home.

Let's see if the Rebels bounce back tonight with a statement win, or will the Volunteers continue to show why they are one of the best teams in the nation this season.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Tennessee -7.5 (-110) Over 130.5 (-110) -345 Ole Miss +7.5 (-110) Under 130.5 (-110) +285

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Match Details

Fixture: Tennessee Volunteers @ Ole Miss Rebels

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 28, 5:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Key Stats

This game is pitting two of the top defenses in the nation against each other. Tennessee is fifth in the country, limiting opposing teams to only 52.8 points per game. They accomplish that through the top three-point defense in the nation, as they only allow 20.8% of threes taken against them to hit the mark. Their total field goal percentage against is 32.9%, second only to Houston. They nab 10.9 steals per game, seventh in the nation.

Ole Miss is a bit behind but still strong defensively. They hold opponents to 63.5 points per game, 61st in the nation. Opponents shoot 40.5% against them, 79th in the nation. Their three-point defense is a bit weak, however, as they allow 34.1% of three-point attempts to hit which ranks 243rd. They are 44th with 4.8 blocks per game.

Offensively, neither team is particularly impressive. Ole Miss scores 70.0 points per game (232nd) on 44.6% shooting (186th), while Tennessee scores 74.7 points per game (146th) on 41.8% shooting (303rd).

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Betting Prediction

This game should be a defensive battle throughout. Both defenses are great at forcing misses, blocking shots, and getting steals. Neither offense is efficient, and as long as both teams grab rebounds and limit transition buckets, the scoring should be minimal. I expect a low-scoring game.

Prediction: Under 130.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes