Tennessee vs South Carolina Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 7 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The South Carolina Gamecocks will be at home to face the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday in a battle between two SEC schools. Tennessee is ranked #8 in the country, and they're now 12-2 after their 34-point blowout win over Mississippi State on Tuesday. South Carolina fell to Vanderbilt on the road Tuesday, 84-79, dropping their overall record to an even 7-7. The Volunteers won both games against the Gamecocks last year, so the hosts will try to get their revenge today as huge underdogs.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Tennessee Volunteers -17.5 (-110) Over 126.5 (-110) -2500 South Carolina Gamecocks +17.5 (-110) Under 126.5 (-110) +1100

Odds Courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Tennessee Volunteers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Match Details

Fixture: Tennessee Volunteers @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Date & Time: Saturday, January 7, 3:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Tennessee Volunteers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Key Stats

Tennessee averages a solid 108.7 points per 100 possessions, and they have a pretty balanced scoring attack. Senior guard Santiago Vescovi leads the team in scoring (12.8 PPG), and he chips in with 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists. The Volunteers have a very strong assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.3, and on defense, they force opponents to commit 17.7 turnovers per game. Tennesse also averages 12.6 offensive rebounds, which helps them gain extra possessions, and overall this team is very deep and tough to beat.

On defense, they're arguably the best team in the nation, holding their opponents to an ugly 33.7% from the field and 21.2% from three. In their two losses, their opposition was able to shoot over 42%, but typically the Volunteers are a nightmare to score on.

South Carolina is nowhere near as good as Tennessee, and their main issue has been subpar efficiency. The Gamecocks shoot a hair over 40% from the field and they're converting just 32.4% of their threes. Their leading scorer is potential NBA lottery pick GG Jackson II, who is averaging 16.9 points and 7.5 rebounds. Teammate Meechie Johnson has been key for the Gamecocks too, averaging 11.6 points and a team-high 3.7 dimes. South Carolina has been much better at home, but their main issues stem from a lack of consistent defense.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Betting Prediction

Tennessee has one of the most well-rounded teams in the country, but interestingly, they've only covered two of seven away from home. South Carolina is 6-0 at home (5-0 vs. D1 schools), and they've covered four of five on their home floor. As talented as the Volunteers are, a lot of their games away from home have been tight. Back the Gamecocks to cover the big spread as freshman GG Jackson II should step up. Also, target the under since each of South Carolina's last six at home have gone under, and because the Volunteers don't budge defensively.

Prediction: South Carolina +17.5 (-110) & Under 126.5 (-110)

