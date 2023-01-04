Texas A&M vs Florida Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 4 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Exatech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center will host an SEC NCAAB matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Florida Gators on Wednesday (January 4) night.

The Aggies are 8-5 (0-0) this season and are on a two-game winning streak after coming off a 86-66 home win against the Prairie View A&M Panthers last Friday. The Gators are 7-6 (0-1) so far this season and are riding a two-game losing streak after a 61-58 road loss against the Auburn Tigers last Wednesday.

Texas A&M Aggies vs Florida Gators Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Texas A&M Aggies +205 +6 (-110) Over 138.5 (-110) Florida Gators -250 -6 (-110) Under 138.5 (-110)

Texas A&M Aggies vs Florida Gators Match Details

Fixture: Texas A&M Aggies vs Florida Gators

Time and date: Wednesday, January 4, 2023; 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O'Connell Center, Gainesville, FL

Texas A&M Aggies vs Florida Gators Key Stats

The Aggies are a strong offensive team, averaging 75.7 points per game. They distributed the basketball well as they are averaging 13.8 assists over the course of the season.

Sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV has led the team as he is averaging 15.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.1 blocks, and 2.3 steals in 25.2 minutes per game. He definitely made his presence felt throughout the game with his overall production as the best player on the team.

Their defense has been doing a good job so far as they're allowing 68.6 points per game. The Aggies have been decent with 2.8 blocks and 8.3 steals per game. They need to continue forcing some more mistakes if they want to continue winning games.

The Gators are a solid offensive team as they are scoring 75.1 points per outing and shooting 45.1% from the field. Senior forward Colin Castleton has been doing well as he has put up 15 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.6 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game in 28.9 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have been doing very well throughout the year as they have given up 66.7 points per game. They have been a force as they are averaging 5.9 blocks and 6.5 steals per game up to this point.

Texas A&M Aggies vs Florida Gators Best Picks and Prediction

Texas A&M have been doing very well covering the spread, while Florida is under .500 in that aspect. The offenses are on two completely different levels as Texas A&M is averaging 72.6 points in their previous five games while Florida is scoring 61.8 points in their last four games.

The underdogs have covered the spread in five of their previous six games against one another, so go with the Texas A&M Aggies to cover the spread here.

Pick: Texas A&M Aggies +6 (-110)

