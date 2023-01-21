Texas A&M vs Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 21 | SEC | College Basketball

In Saturday's SEC matchup, the Kentucky Wildcats (12-6) will face the Texas A&M Aggies (13-5). As a seven-point road favorite, the Wildcats defeated the Aggies 64–58 in the previous campaign.

The Wildcats defeated the Georgia Bulldogs in their most recent game and covered the spread as 11.5-point favorites. The Aggies defeated the Florida Gators in their last game but failed to cover the spread as 3.5-point favorites.

Texas A&M vs Kentucky Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Texas A&M Aggies +195 +5.5 (-110) Over 136.5 (-110) Kentucky Wildcats -230 -5.5 (-110) Under 136.5 (-110)

Texas A&M vs Kentucky Match Details

Fixture: Texas A&M Aggies at Kentucky Wildcats

Date and Time: Saturday, January 21 at 2:00 PM ET

Venue: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

Texas A&M vs Kentucky Key Stats

In the SEC preseason poll, the Aggies were only projected to place sixth, but they have performed significantly better so far. In their 5-0 conference start, the Aggies are 4-1 ATS after defeating Florida twice, LSU, Missouri, and South Carolina. The Aggies are currently ranked No. 47 in the US, which is still only ninth among SEC teams, so there is still a lot of work to be done.

The Aggies rank 76th on the defensive end and 39th in the nation for adjusted offensive efficiency. Wade Taylor IV, a sophomore who averages 15.2 points per game while shooting 36.7% from three-point range and 82% from the free-throw line, is in the lead. Taylor did have difficulties in Florida's close 54-52 victory at home on Wednesday.

The media picked the Wildcats to win the SEC this season, but they have had a difficult start. at least in terms of the Wildcats' standards. The Wildcats are ranked 33rd in the nation for efficiency. Despite a 1-3 start in league play, the Wildcats defeated Georgia 85-71 on Tuesday and No. 5 Tennessee 63-56 on the road last Saturday.

The Wildcats rank 71st on the defensive end and 23rd in the nation for adjusted offensive efficiency. In the SEC contests, they are just 2-4 ATS. Following Tshiebwe, 6'5 senior Antonio Reeves is second on the team in scoring with a 12.1 ppg average, while 6'4 rookie Cason Wallace is third with 11.3 ppg.

Texas A&M vs Kentucky Betting Prediction

The stretch will be aided by the Aggies' 74% to 68.2% lead at the free-throw line. The Aggies will be competitive in that category as they are 16th (54.6%), but one of the Wildcats' main strengths is on the glass, where they are sixth in the country in total rebounding percentage (55.9%).

The Aggies currently have 5-0 ATS on the road, but the Wildcats have only been 1-7-1 ATS in their last nine home contests. This game is crucial for both teams. Take the Aggies to cover the spread in this one.

Pick: Texas A&M Aggies +5.5 (-110)

