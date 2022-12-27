Texas A&M vs Northwestern State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 27 | College Basketball

The Northwestern State Demons will take on the Texas A&M Aggies in a non-conference matchup on Tuesday night. The Aggies are 6-5 for the season and are not looking to make an impact in the SEC.

The Demons are 8-4 for the season and will look to make an impact in the Southland Conference. They lost to the Baylor Bears in their most recent game but managed to cover the spread as 26-point underdogs. The Aggies lost their last game against the Wofford Terriers and failed to cover the spread as the 14-point favorites.

Texas A&M vs Northwestern State Betting Odds

Teams Spread Over/Under Northwestern State Demons +16 (-105) Over 145.5 (-110) Texas A&M Aggies -16 (-115) Under 145.5 (-110)

Texas A&M vs Northwestern State Match Details

Fixture: Northwestern State Demons at Texas A&M Aggies

Date and Time: Tuesday, December 27, at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Reed Arena, College Station, TX

Texas A&M vs Northwestern State Key Stats

The Demons are 3-2 in their last five games and have covered the spread in four of those contests. In their most recent defeat against the Bears, Demarcus Sharp scored 17 points and grabbed ten rebounds, while Ja'Monta Black also contributed 17 points as the rest of the team struggled to make an impact on the game.

The Demons average 72.5 points per game on 40.3% shooting, while the Hawks score 74.3 points on 46.8% shooting. They are shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc and 69.8% from the free-throw line. They have struggled defensively, as they have only managed to restrict their opponents to 76.4% shooting from the charity stripe.

The Aggies are 2-3 in their last five games and have covered the spread in three of those contests. In their most recent loss against the Terriers, Wade Taylor IV scored 20 points as the entire roster except Taylor failed to step up to the occasion and couldn't restrict the lackluster Terriers' offense to a minimum.

The Aggies are averaging 75.8 points on 44.3% shooting while giving up 70.4 points on 42.2% shooting. They are shooting just 32.8% from the three-point line but have shot 72.6% from the charity stripe. They have failed to restrict their opponents to a low shooting percentage from both beyond the arc and the charity stripe.

Texas A&M vs Northwestern Betting Prediction

Considering the recent struggles that the Aggies have been through and the Demons' offense stepping up against some difficult opponents, I am going to lean towards the away team covering the spread tonight, as I don't see the Aggies covering a 16-point spread. Take the Demons to cover the spread tonight and maybe win the game too.

Pick: Northwestern State Demons +16 (-105)

Poll : 0 votes