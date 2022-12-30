Texas A&M vs Prairie View Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - December 30 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Texas A&M Aggies will be hosting the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Friday. Texas A&M is up to 7-5 after beating Northwestern State earlier this week, snapping a two-game slide for the Aggies. For Prairie View, they've lost six straight and are down at 4-8, but they'll be playing another tough opponent in the Aggies tonight.

Prairie View A&M Panthers vs. Texas A&M Aggies Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Prairie View A&M Panthers +18 (-110) Over 140.5 (-110) +1100 Texas A&M Aggies -18 (-110) Under 140.5 (-110) -2000

Odds Courtesy of PointsBet Sportsbook

Prairie View A&M Panthers vs. Texas A&M Aggies Match Details

Fixture: Prairie View Panthers @ Texas A&M Aggies

Date & Time: Friday, December 30, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Reed Arena

Prairie View A&M Panthers vs. Texas A&M Aggies Key Stats

Prairie View has not been very efficient this year, as they're shooting just 41.1% from the field and 28.5% from three. Their leading scorer Will Douglas hasn't had efficiency issues, though, as he averages 15.0 points per game on 46.6% shooting. His teammates Jeremiah Gambrell (12.3 PPG) and Hegel Augustin (10.1 PPG) have helped scoring-wise, but they both are shooting under 40%. On the flip side, the Panthers have let their opponents shoot 46.6% overall and 36.8% from deep, which ranks in the bottom 50 in the country.

Texas A&M will be home where they've gone 5-1 this year, and they've converted an excellent 47.5% of their field goals on their home floor through six games. Sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV leads the Aggies in points per game (15.3) and dimes (3.7 APG), while being a pest on defense, averaging 2.3 steals. The Aggies score 108.7 points per 100 possessions, and they've done a great job on the offensive glass, tallying 10.3 offensive rebounds per game. Defensively, Taylor IV has made life difficult for opposing guards, and as a team, they force an impressive 15.7 turnovers per game. Texas A&M has forced their opponents to shoot under 40% in five of the last seven games, and they'll be in a great position to win if they can execute defensively once again.

Prairie View A&M Panthers vs. Texas A&M Aggies Betting Prediction

Prairie View is just 1-8 away from home this year, whereas Texas A&M is 4-2 ATS at home this season. The Panthers have been very inefficient all year, and it won't be easy to get easy buckets against a solid Aggies defense tonight. After a rough 31-point loss to New Mexico, Prairie View can't be too confident heading into tonight's game, so expect the home team to win and cover tonight.

Prediction: Texas A&M -18 (-110)

