Texas A&M vs South Carolina Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 14 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Colonial Life Arena will host a Southeastern Conference NCAAB matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday evening.

The Aggies are 11-5 (3-0) this season and are on a five-game winning streak after an 82-64 home win over the Missouri Tigers on Wednesday.

The Gamecocks, meanwhile, are 8-8 (1-2) and are coming off a 71-68 road win over the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday.

Texas A&M Aggies vs South Carolina Gamecocks Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Texas A&M Aggies -350 -8 (-110) Over 133 (-105) South Carolina Gamecocks +290 +8 (-110) Under 133 (-115)

Texas A&M Aggies vs South Carolina Gamecocks Match Details

Fixture: Texas A&M Aggies vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Time and date: Saturday, January 14, 2023; 6:00 pm ET

Venue: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

Texas A&M Aggies vs South Carolina Gamecocks Key Stats

The Aggies have been a solid offensive team, averaging 75.1 points per game. They have been passing the basketball at a decent rate, averaging 13.6 assists over the course of the season.

Sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV has led the team, averaging 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.1 blocks, and two steals in 26.3 minutes per game. He has been a solid offensive player while being able to get into the passing lanes at an elite level thus far.

Their defense has held their own this year as they are allowing 67.2 points per game. The Aggies have been decent, forcing 2.6 blocks and 7.9 steals per game. They need to force opponents to make mistakes if they want to win games.

The Gamecocks are a decent offensive team as they are scoring 64.7 points per outing and shooting 40.1% from the field. Freshman forward Gregory Jackson II has been doing well, averaging 15.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.8 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game in 33.2 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have some room for improvement as they have given up 70.9 points per game. They need to do better as they're forcing three blocks and 4.6 steals per game up to this point.

Texas A&M Aggies vs South Carolina Gamecocks

Best Picks and Prediction

These defenses as of late are showing two completely different abilities as Texas A&M are allowing 80.5 points in their previous four games while South Carolina is giving up 56 points in their last two games.

There is also a pretty sizeable difference between these teams at the free-throw line as the Aggies are 113th in the sport with a 73.2 team free-throw percentage, while the Gamecocks are all the way down at 344th in the nation with a 63.5 percentage from the charity stripe.

Go with the Texas A&M Aggies to cover the spread on the road here.

Pick: Texas A&M Aggies -8 (-110)

