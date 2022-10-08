Texas Longhorns vs Oklahoma Sooners NCAAF Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview - 2022 NCAAF Season

The Texas Longhorns will face the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday (October 8) in NCAAF action.

After a similar start to the season (3-2), it will be interesting to see which team will take the lead in the standings. Both teams play in the Big 12 conference.

The Longhorns had a phenomenal opening game, thrashing the Louisiana Warhawks 52-10. They lost the next game to #1 Alabama (19-20), but their performance attracted plaudits.

The team recovered to win Game 3 at home against the UTSA Roadrunners. However, they lost the next game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (37-34). They won Game 5, beating the West Virginia Mountaineers 38-20.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, have had a completely different start to their season. They won their first three games quite comfortably against the UTEP Miners (45-13), Kent State Golden Flashes (33-3), and Nebraska Cornhuskers (49-14). Their offense has been absolutely solid. Then came back-to-back defeats against #20 Kansas State (41-34) and #17 TCU Horned Frogs (55-24).

The Sooners now find themselves in the penultimate poistion in the conference standings, whereas the Longhorns are two places above them. Oklahoma leads the last five head-to-head games 4-1. It will be interesting to see if Texas reduces this gap.

Texas Longhorns vs Oklahoma Sooners: Match Details

Fixture: Texas Longhorns @ Oklahoma Sooners

Date & Time: Saturday, October 8; 12:00 pm EDT

Venue: Cotton Bowl, Dallas, Texas

Texas Longhorns vs Oklahoma Sooners: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Texas Longhorns -315 -9 (-110) O 65.5 (-105) Oklahoma Sooners +260 +9 (-110) U 65.5 (-115)

Texas Longhorns vs Oklahoma Sooners: Pick

Eric Gray has to be the main man for the job against the Longhorns. In five games, he has picked up close to 500 rushing yards, a phenomenal run so far.

If he gets going, it will be very difficult for the Sooners to contain him. Oklahoma is on a two-game losing streak, while Texas won their last game.

Pick: Eric Gray Total Rushing Yards Over 100.5 (-115)

Texas Longhorns vs Oklahoma Sooners: Prediction

In the battle between the Big 12 Conference teams, the odds favor the Longhorns for a win. The Sooners have home advantage, so the crowd could be behind to support the team. Expect a close encounter, though.

Prediction: Oklahoma Total Runs Under 28.5 (-125)

Poll : 0 votes