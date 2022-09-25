Texas Rangers vs Cleveland Guardians MLB Odds, Line, Pick, and Prediction - September 25 | 2022 MLB Season

The Texas Rangers will take on the Cleveland Guardians in the final game of the series at home on Sunday (September 25) afternoon. The Guardians have already clinched the series 2-0.

The Guardians defeated the Rangers 4-2 to win the series away from home, taking their record to 85-67. They are nine games ahead of the Chicago White Sox in the AL Central and are increasingly looking to clinch the division soon enough. They are in red-hot form, possessing a winning streak of six games, and their batting average couldn't be better.

The Rangers have already been eliminated from their division and have no conceivable chance of making it to the playoffs. They were a team that looked promising at the start of the season but somehow lost track and became inconsistent as a unit. They will just look for a consolation win today.

The Rangers will start Cole Ragans on the mound for the final game of the series. He is 0-2 this season with a 1.57 WHIP. This will be his eighth start of the season, and his records show that he has had his fair share of struggles on the mound. He will look to impress his bullpen coach and hopes to register a morale-boosting win for his team.

The Guardians will start Aaron Civale on the mound. He is 2-6 this season with a 1.29 WHIP. This will be his 18th start of the season. He has registered two wins and zero losses in his last five starts on the mound. He is trying to perform a bit better for his team and will look to get a win against a struggling unit today.

Match Details: Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Guardians

Fixture: Cleveland Guardians @ Texas Rangers

Date & Time: Sunday, September 25; 1:35 pm EDT

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Texas Rangers vs Cleveland Guardians betting odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Cleveland Guardians -135 -1.5 (+115) Over 8.0 (-115) Texas Rangers +115 +1.5 (-135) Under 8.0 (-105)

Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Guardians best picks

The Rangers will hope that their bullpen tries to restrain the hitters from scoring early in the game. Ever since, whenever the Guardians have scored in the early innings of a game, they have gone on to dominate the match. Expect the Guardians to put up a low score in the first five innings.

Pick: Guardians first five innings under 2.5 runs (-145)

Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Guardians prediction

While the Guardians appear to be thirsty for more, the Rangers will try to avoid suffering another home loss. Cleveland is the favorite to win, and the odds indicate that this will happen.

Guardians -135

